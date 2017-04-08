Samsung Gear S3 receives a ‘Value Pack’ update

Samsung came up with a new update known as Value Pack for it's Gear S3 and Gear S2 users. This time, the update is mainly focused on fitness and reminders. So, if you are fitness geek, then you have to update your Gear immediately.

Most of the updated features are centered around workout and fitness areas. All visual information such as charts and graphs are provided in workout results window. This updated Samsung Health user interface explains in detail about the amount of time one spent in heart-rate zones. By providing some stretch guides, it tries to alert you when you are in the inactive mode for more than 30 minutes.

Along with that, even the Reminder app is updated with S Voice. One can set any reminders with specific date using this Voice feature. "Dark screen", "Greyscale", and "Negative colors" are the new accessibility options provided in the update.

Another option by name 'Find my Gear' is updated to provide you some exciting features. Now it allows you to lock any misplaced Gear S3. One can send contact information such as an email address or phone number remotely to the lock screen of Gear device.

Automatic calibration settings are added in the update. It even simplifies the menu of the Altimeter/Barometer. Just a swipe is enough to navigate to the News Briefing screen. They have also increased the stopwatch limit from one hour to three hours.

Few watch faces like Minimal, Blue Pop and Gear Dashboard gets the new Music complication which allows the users to control the music player. The user has to sync his Gear S3 and smartphone to download this value pack update.

