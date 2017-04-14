Samsung introduces three new watchfaces for Gear S3

Samsung has just announced that it is now releasing three brand new, activity-focused watchfaces for its Gear S3 smartwatch. The three new watchfaces are Samsung Outdoor, Samsung Travel, and Samsung Sport.

Samsung has said that in order to come up with the new watchfaces the company teamed up with adventurer Bear Grylls, travel photographers Murad and Natalia Osmann, and stunt biker Robbie Maddison - three inspiring individuals who have embodied the spirit of adventure at the heart of the new watchfaces' designs.

Well Gear S3 users will now be able to streamline travel, training and trekking the great outdoors.

In any case, let's look at what these new watchfaces are all about.

Samsung Outdoor So the Samsung Outdoor watchface basically features "a selection of Gear S3 functions that can assist users when they're out enjoying the weather - whether they're conquering a hike or simply going for a stroll." The watchface offers indicators for barometer, altimeter, weather, and sunrise/sunset times. Users will also get a dedicated night mode, and the ability to preset altitude and atmospheric figures. This watchface is offered in multiple colors and users can customize their screen to their liking. Samsung Travel Next, is the Samsung Travel and it has been designed to help business travelers and tourists better manage their trips. As such, the Samsung Travel watchface includes customizable dual-time indications, quick access to exchange rates, plus My Journey indications with which users can easily keep track of distance traveled. This watchface will also open a detailed map to help users navigate in a new city Samsung Sports Lastly, the Samsung Sports watchface which has been developed to help users put their game face on when training or engaging in their favorite sports. The watchface features a stopwatch, speedometer, altimeter, heart rate monitor, and seamless access to My Journey. It also has a built-in alert to help users carry out their exercise activities safely. All three watchfaces are currently available for downloaded from the Samsung Gear App Store.