Samsung to launch Gear S3 Smartwatch in India

Samsung is launching one of its major product today and it might be the next flagship wearable the Samsung Gear S3.

Samsung has already sent out media invites for a press conference in New Delhi. While the invite has no details about the products, following the announcement made by Samsung at CES 2017 where it stated that the wearables would support iOS devices, it only hints at the Gear S3 that is due to be launched in India.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 to be unveiled in February, New Report Reveals

Apart from that, Samsung's product is already listed on the Amazon India website and has a price tag of Rs 54,364 for the two variants. The variants are basically the Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier which also come with the same price.

The fact the Samsung has priced the devices at a high rate raises some questions. If you consider the smartwatches market, it has shrunk down compared to fitness devices and the main reason for the decline in demand has been the use-cases for the device and expensive price points. From what it looks like, Samsung might have probably solved many use-case problems to demand such a higher price. We will know by the end of the day.

Coming to the devices, the Frontier model of Gear S3 comes with a rugged outdoor look, while the Classic variant of the smartwatch has a more refined appearance. However, both watches sport large faces and seem to be aimed at male consumers.

SEE ALSO: Android 7.0 Nougat update for Asus ZenFone 3 rolls out

The Frontier model of Gear S3 comes with a cellular radio chip that allows the smartwatch to connect to high-speed 4G mobile networks. The watch need not be tethered to a smartphone in order to connect to the Internet or make calls. This is a feature that is currently not existent even in market-leader Apple's current generation of smartwatches.

The Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches feature an always-on display, dust and water resistance, GPS, and a built-in speaker. Furthermore, the watches are also capable of making payments in the countries where Samsung Pay is available.

Source

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals