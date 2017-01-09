Samsung’s Wearable Devices are Now Compatible with iOS

While it might be something different and not what users would have expected, but, Samsung the Korean tech giant has announced that it is extending its support for iOS devices with the company's latest Gear devices.

Especially, the Gear S2, Gear S3, and Gear Fit2 will now be compatible with iOS thanks to new accompanying apps.

Users can download the Samsung Gear S app for the Gear S2 and Gear S3 or the Samsung Gear Fit app for the Gear Fit2 which will be compatible with iOS devices from the Apple App Store. Once the app is downloaded, iOS users will then be instructed on how to complete the pairing with the user's compatible Samsung wearable device.

Younghee Lee, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing, Mobile Communications at Samsung Electronics said that Samsung was constantly looking for ways to enhance its offerings and the company has done this in part by listening to what customers wanted (greater access to Samsung's cutting-edge wearable technologies with iOS support).

He further added that by offering Android and iOS compatibility with the latest Gear devices, Samsung was giving users more ways to optimize their wearable experiences and connect to Samsung's Galaxy of possibilities.

On the contrary, it may be that the features and functions will vary by device, but iOS users will now be able to enjoy the Samsung Gear S3's timeless and stylish design, IP68 water and dust resistance feature, as well as the built-in GPS, Alti/barometer and Speedometer apps.

All in all, iOS users will be able to use all the features of the Gear devices and it will surely deliver a unique experience for the users.

So, if you are looking to buy the Samsung wearable devices with iOS compatibility, they are currently available in markets where Samsung Gear devices are sold.

Notably, the services and features of Samsung Gear devices may be limited for certain iOS devices and their applications. For additional product information, users can visit http://www.samsungmobilepress.com.

