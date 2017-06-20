Series of Boltt fitness wearable unveiled, available for pre-order online

Boltt Sports Technologies unveiled its artificially intelligent ecosystem supported fashionable wearables on Boltt's official website, Boltt.com. The products are now available for pre-order for consumers. The products being offered by Boltt in the initial phases are stride sensors and fitness trackers. Boltt's fitness shoes will also be available shortly.

Boltt has made a substantial stride in the smart fitness wearable domain which is evident from the fact that the India based company is th first in the world to introduce AI enable products that personalized automated health coaching.

Aayushi Kishore, co-founder and CMO, Boltt stated, "With an increased focus on health and fitness, the global audience is looking to move beyond mere data points and seek active mentoring that can help them maintain their fitness routine and stay motivated. This is precisely how Boltt serves the need gap in the market with its connected fitness solutions that gives real time feedback. Unlike a human coach where due to paucity of time the mentoring is restricted, the virtual coach is available 24x7 like a mentor, a friend and a partner during your training."

The AI fitness coach is a part of a smartphone app offered by the company and once connected to any device from the AI coach comes to life guiding the user. Boltt claims that it offers an experience close to reality and motivates user to complete health goals.

Boltt is also offering discounts for early birds on their products. The products can be pre-ordered from Boltt.com.