Sony India launches WS623 sports Walkman, a rugged music player for sport enthusiast

Sony India introduced its WS623 sports Walkman MP3 player Today in New Delhi. It is the latest addition to the Walkman series. The latest addition to the Walkman series WS623 is built for sport enthusiasts. Sony claims that this wearable can endure harsh outdoor conditions.



This wearable is not only a MP3 player but can also connect to smartphone via bluetooth and NFC. It has several inbuilt features that makes it a great wearable for music lovers. Some of the major features are:

Saltwater and dust resistant.

Ambient sound mode

12 hour battery life

Charges in three minutes to offer a playback of 60 minutes.

The WS623 Walkman can be connected to smartphone for playing music on device or one may simply listen to the music on board. The saltwater resistant feature allows users to put on the wearable while swimming on the beach as well. The product has a thin lining of protective covering at the earbuds to mitigate the chances of dust or sand damaging the device.

The ambient sound mode allows users to listen to music while being aware of the surrounding sounds. This allows them to even have conversations while listening to music.

Sony India while introducing the product announced that the product will be available in the market from June 15, 2017. The product has been tagged with a price of INR 8,999.