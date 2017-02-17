Sony SmartWatch 3 won’t be receiving Android Wear 2.0 update

Google announced the Android Wear 2.0, the major Wear update since its inception last week. At the same time, the search giant announced the list of Smartwatches which will be receiving the upgrade.

And, from that list, one big name missed out, the Sony SmartWatch 3, which has the potential to run the latest software. That said, Sony yesterday officially announced that the Smartwatch wouldn't be receiving the update. By hearing the news, several owners of the SmartWatch 3 started signing a petition against both Google and Sony in change.org.

As of now, a total of 2900 owners signed the petition and to reach the petition for both Google and Sony, and the petition requires a total of 5000 supporters. Amidst, the petition, Sony and Google won’t change their mind to provide an update for the old-age device.

If you want to sign the petition, head over to this page and support.