Swatch to release its own smartwatch Operating System

Smartwatch offering the similar feature as mobile handsets, gained wide popularity among youngsters because of its sleek and easy-to-wear design. As the demand for smartwatches kept increasing, the companies started taking this smart device to another level by offering exciting features in them.

Giants like Apple, Google and Samsung have their own custom OS for their brand watches. Now, Swatch is also diving into this market by releasing its own operating system for their smartwatch. Swatch CEO Nick Hayek said in an interview with Bloomberg Technology that the company is making an alternative to the iOS and Android operating systems, for smartwatches.

Also Read: Get a free Google Home if you buy LG G6 by April 30



The company is said to introduce a new brand by name Tissot late next year and it will be the first smartwatch to use this custom OS. This new operating system is being developed with the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology.

According to Hayek, this smartwatch can operate longer with less battery power and its 'think small' approach will work better since the company is trying to solve the biggest problem faced by its competitors. The company also said that it has developed the world's smallest Bluetooth chip to use in watches and household objects.

Also Read: Samsung Gear S3 Classic review: the best Smartwatch till date



Ben Wood, an analyst with CCS Insight says, "Swatch may be able to develop its own software platform, but attracting developers to get access to the most popular apps needs an operating system with scale."

Since smartwatch is still the new segment in today's market, Swatch can try to meet the requirement of users by providing unique features for it.