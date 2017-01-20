Tag Heuer to launch second-gen smartwatch with GPS and better battery life in May

Tag Heuer, a luxury Swiss watchmaker is all geared up to come up with a new smartwatch in May this year. In an interview, the company's CEO Jean-Claude Biver confirmed that the second-generation Tag Heuer smartwatch will be announced in May this year and showcased at the Baselworld luxury watch and jewelry show to happen in Switzerland.

Back in 2015, the timepiece maker announced the Tag Heuer Connected and also suggested that its successor could be launched in late 2016 or early 2017. Apart from tipping at a May launch for the second generation Connected smartwatch, Biver also revealed a few details about the forthcoming watch. He added that smartwatch to be launched in May will feature GPS, a high capacity battery for a longer battery life, better reception, and an improved display.

Also Read: 10 reasons why Tag Heuer Connected Watch is a competitor to Apple Watch

Tthe Tag Heuer smartwatch is believed to run Android Wear 2.0, the next generation wearable operating system from Google that is to be launched officially early next month. The platform is claimed to have features such as the ability to run standalone apps. This means that the watch need not have to be connected to a smartphone all the time. Also, it will support Android Pay for contactless payments.

Tag Heuer being a luxury watchmaker, priced the first generation smartwatch at $1,500 and still managed to sell 56,000 units of the devices so far. However, the company projected to sell only 20,000 units. The company got a higher demand than it expected and had to push the production from 1,200 units per week to 2,000 units per week. This time around, the company anticipates to sell over 150,000 units of the smartwatch.

Source