TCL introduces new VR headset for its 562 smartphone in India

The TCL 562 smartphone was launched last year in India. Now, after almost a year, the company has introduced new VR glasses for the phone. There is one catch though, the VR headset cannot be bought separately.

The VR headset along with TLC 562 phone come with a price tag of Rs.13,999 and are available in Amazon India and some selected outlets. These goggles come equipped with a microUSB port, using which users can connect it to their TCL 562 phones and stream virtual reality content. You can also download games onto the device from the VR store built-in app.

"We've redefined virtual reality and created the best mobile VR experience available today. We see virtual reality driving a revolution in content and experience, and we are thrilled to launch VR device to set the standard for mobile VR and bring this revolutionary product to consumers," said Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, TCL India about the launch.

To recall, the TCL 562 sports a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display with the resolution of 1080x1920 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio P10 Octa-core Processor clocked at 1.8GHz and it is teamed with 3GB of RAM.

Talking about storage space, it has 32GB of default storage that can be further expanded up to 64GB through a microSD card slot.

The TCL 562 runs Android 6.0 and packs a 2960mAh non-removable battery. In terms of optics, the device flaunts a 13MP autofocus primary camera with LED dual tone flash as well as a 5MP selfie shooter on the front.

Connectivity suite offers Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, 3G and 4G(with support for band 40).