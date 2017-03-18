The Huawei Watch to soon get it's Android Wear 2.0 update

The Huawei Watch to be finally getting the update, launched in 2015 it was one of the few smartwatches to be running on the Snapdragon 400 with 512MB of RAM. The smartwatch has been in the Android Wear 2.0 Developer Preview for a while now and is soon to get the update. The smartwatch from Huawei is pretty powerful and should run the latest update rather smoothly.

Some of the changes to come with the second iteration of Android Wear are that it will now sport a darker look and feel. Apart from that, the new update will allow users to run apps directly from their smartwatch rather than having to tether it via Bluetooth. The Android Wear 2.0 will also feature a native Play Store app, allowing users to download smartwatch specific apps.

Furthermore, the latest update will also enable an on-screen keyboard, to allow users to reply instantaneously. While the update seems to cover a whole bunch of shortcomings it does miss the option to make payments using Android Pay. This shortcoming is a result of the absence of the NFC chip in the Huawei Watch which quite frankly is the only let down in this update.

The update does have some other positive attributes it comes with much more optimized notifications. The update also allows for quick replying and comes with the integration of the Google Assistant.

With all these features coming along with the update the Huawei Watch will be tough to resist and will surely add more value to it. Apart from the shortcoming of Android Pay being included due to the hardware constraints the Android Wear 2.0 is shaping up to be a very well packaged update. One that is bringing with it some much-needed features and options without having to upgrade to a new watch.

