Timex IQ+ Move smartwatch launched at Rs. 9,995

Watch manufacturer Timex today announced the launch of its new watch called TIMEX IQ+ Move in India. The new watch is priced at Rs. 9,995 and is available in all Timex retail stores across the country.

The new smartwatch is the successor of Timex Metropolitan+ which the company launched in fall 2015.

The Timex IQ+ Move looks like traditional watches with a regular analog round-shaped dial and leather straps. It can track all day activities such as steps, distance, calories, and sleep.

Anupam Mathur, Head - Sales and Marketing, Timex Group India Limited said, "We generally give up our style quotient when we are on the move as it is tough to manage both style and fitness together in today's busy schedules. TIMEX believes that its consumers do not have to give up on their style for functionality or vice versa. IQ+ is for the modern day men who demand a fit and active lifestyle and are always connected on the move.

He said, "it combines modern technology with TIMEX's trusted craftsmanship to give consumers more than just a watch. It is an ideal fit for the men who are interested in tracking their daily progress but wouldn't want to sacrifice the beauty of a traditional watch on their wrist, a best of both worlds."

The TIMEX IQ+ Move comes in two styles - one variant has a Silver Tone Case, White Dial with Gold Tone Accents and Brown Leather Strap while the other comes with a Gray Silicone Strap and a Gray Finish Case, Black Dial with Blue Accents. The watches are water resistant to 50 metres.

Both watches also feature INDIGLO night-light, and the phone app is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The phone app stores all your data, so you can access and analyze it at any time.