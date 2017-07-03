When will Asus Zenwatch 2 and 3 receive Android Wear 2.0 update?

Smartwatches often suffer negligence from manufacturers due to the limited number of the products sold in the market. And it seems ZenWatch 2 and 3 which are smartwatches from Asus are undergoing a similar fate. Most of the Android smartwatches available in the market have already received Android Wear 2.0 support but ZenWatch 2 and 3 are not one of those watches.

In fact Asus had announced that the smartwatches will get Android Wear 2.0 update before the end of June 2017 however the scenario is quite opposite. Asus Germany announced that ZenWatch 2 will received Android 2.0 support by July or August. On the other hand, Asus USA stated that ZenWatch 3 will receive the update in coming weeks.

But those have all been unfulfilled promises till now. Asus has delayed the update for far too long and consumers are disappointed with the fact. What's even more disappointing is Asus failing to deliver any confirmation for the update release. While such is the scenario, a time will come when users will start wondering if the gadgets will ever receive the update as promised by Asus.

We hope that Asus which is quite a popular brand will not disappoint its fans as well as the consumers. At the same time, we are hoping the company delivers on its promises and in fact bring the Android Wear 2.0 soon to the two devices.

Just to recall, Asus ZenWatch 3 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Soc which is paired with 512MB RAM and 4GB inbuilt storage. It has been priced at Rs. 18,999 in India. ZenWatch 2 was launched in November 2014 and this smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 Soc. It comes in two variants with different screen sizes.

The smartwatches are rather beautiful to look at and ZenWatch 3 had received great response from critiques on its launch. However, a piece of gadget only survives the competition if it is updated with the latest OS and features. It's time for Asus to pull up its socks.