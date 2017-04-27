Xiaomi and Huami launch two new featured packed smart watches

Previously we reported that Xiaomi was going to launch a new smart wearable device on 27 April. And while we were assuming it to be Mi Band 3, the company has announced entirely a different product.

Dubbed as Hey S3, this device looks pretty much similar to an Apple smartwatch. However, the Hey S3 is one of the most advanced wearables from Xiaomi and packs in some interesting features. The smartwatch comes with a 1.28inch display, built-in GPS + Glonass, heart-rate sensor and weighs only 38g.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Mi 6 is not coming to India; Mi Mix 2 might be launched

Further, the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity and the key highlight of the smartwatch is the battery. According to the company, the Hey S3 will deliver battery life upto 30 days on a single charge. Users will be provided with a magnetic dock that is offered along with the smartwatch.

Talking about the functionality of the device, with Hey S3 users can receive notification, answer calls and control music, and the watch is waterproof upto 50 meters. The Hey S3 is also able to keep track of the user's daily routine, monitor distance travelled, analyze their training and even monitor their heart rate.

As for the pricing the Hey S3 will cost 539 Yuan which is roughly around Rs, 5,010 .

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Huami Amazfit Health Band In another instance, Xiaomi's subsidiary Huami who is also the manufacturer of the Mi Band and Mi Band 2 has also announced a new smart wearable device under its Amazfit branding. Dubbed as Amazfit Health Band this fitness tracker has been launched in China at a price of CNY 699 (approximately Rs. 6,500). The smart device will be available in Deep Black, Rose Gold, and Sapphire Blue colors. Key Features Talking about the features, the Amazfit Health Band does come with some interesting features that can be offered in a fitness band. This device sports triaxial accelerator which can record movement and sleep, monitor heart rate with a PPG photoelectric sensor in real time and it also comes with an inbuilt chip that can record ECG data. Specifications The band has a 0.42-inch OLED display and can connect to smartphones. Design elements include aluminum body and stainless steel casing, therefore, making the device sleek and lightweight. The Amazfit Health Band measures 19mm in width and weighs 10 grams. The Amazfit Health band is backed by a 95mAh battery and will reportedly go on for 7 days. The device takes roughly 2.5 hours to fully charge. In addition, the fitness tracker band also comes with IP67 certification meaning the device can be submerged up to a meter for around 30 minutes. However, as of now, both the devices are only available in China.