Xiaomi to launch the Mi Band 3 on 27 April?

Xiaomi is not only known for offering smartphones but the company has been providing smart home appliances, accessories, gadgets and smart wearable devices. And lately, the company has been focusing on offering budget friendly smart wearable devices in the market.

Besides, the company has managed to penetrate the market in 2015 with the introduction of Mi Band which is a smart activity and fitness device. Till date, the company has already launched the Mi Band 2 version as well. The device has managed to receive some good response from the consumers.

The Mi Band 2 is an upgraded version of the Mi Band and in fact, comes with some interesting features. It has also been deemed as a reliable activity tracker with a heart rate sensor by many users.

While the company seems to be gaining popularity with this product, a new report from a Chinese publication suggests that the Chinese tech giant could soon be launching a Xioami Mi Band 3 or an all new smart wearable device soon.

Moreover, Xiaomi has also posted a new teaser which kind of hints at the launch of a new smart wearable device. As for the teaser, it shows a person engaged in some activity exercising and the person is wearing some device on their wrist, basically a fitness tracker device. The image has been cleverly edited and indeed serves as a great teaser for the fans.

We also get some other information from the publication. According to their report, the product will be launched on 27th April. The announcement about the launch is abrupt and quite surprising but it will be interesting to see what Xiaomi has in store for the fans as well as the tech enthusiasts.