Xiaomi Mi Band 2 is the winner of 2017 Red Dot Design Award

Red Dot Design Award is an international product design and communication design prize which is awarded by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Essen, Germany. Manufacturers and designers from almost 54 countries applied for this prize where the winners will be awarded in July 2017.

This award can be considered as a mark of excellence. Juror Martin Darbyshire, founder and CEO of internationally renowned design office Tangerine says, "For brands, the Red Dot award is a mark of excellence, offering a point of difference over their competitors in the marketplace and gives consumers security in knowing that the products that they are purchasing are of the best quality."

This year, Xiaomi's Mi Band 2 won the 2017 Red Dot Design award for its innovative design by beating other popular designers in the wearable segment. It successfully won over the jury by offering high-quality design in their product.

As an honor, now the Xiaomi is planning on launching a special edition of the Mi Band 2 with the Red Dot logo on the touch button along with the name "reddot" written on the display. Few sources say that this new edition band won't be released in the market, but can be seen only in Red Dot museum located in Germany or Taipei.

This Mi Band 2 can be treated as a truly deserving candidate for this prize. With unique design, it offers various new features in it. Let us see in detail this.

Features: By offering improved pedometer algorithm, it filters out unnecessary movements. This helps in accurately measuring the steps taken and exercise done. It also has a built-in motion sensor in it which enables the device to identify when you begin your workout session. There is also an idle alert which reminds you when you sit idle for a long time. Not just this, it also measures your sleep to know light and deep sleep pattern. With 20-day lasting battery life, one can also make all his notifications to appear in the band itself, so he doesn't have to miss any calls or messages. Availability: This band is offered in various attractive colors to grab the attention of youngsters as well. One can choose any color among them based on their likes. It is made available as a low-budget wearable which is priced at just Rs.1,999.