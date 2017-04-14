Xiaomi Mi Band 2 Mi 6 Commemorative Edition announced today

Xiaomi's Mi Band 2 is a popular wearable device which has been the center of attraction among many youngsters. Recently, it has also won the 2017 Red Dot Design award for its innovative design by beating other famous designers in this segment.

Later we got to know that as an honor, the company is planning to launch a special edition of the Mi Band 2 with the Red Dot logo on the touch button along with the name "reddot" embedded on the display. Few sources also say that this new edition band won't be released in the market, but can be seen only in Red Dot museum located in Germany or Taipei.

We know that this is the seventh year of the company's existence and it is trying to make it memorable by launching exciting products to the market. Now, Xiaomi has launched one more Mi Band 2 to mark the launch of it's Mi 6 flagship. The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 Mi 6 Commemorative Edition is announced just today on Xiaomi's Mi Band 2 official Weibo account.

Let us see in detail what this new band has got to offer.

Design: The Commemorative Edition of Xiaomi Mi Band 2 has a similar design as other regular Mi Band 2. Only the difference one can note is the number 6 written on the touchpad and the words ‘Mi 6 Memorial' printed on its rubber strap. Only this two are the notable difference in the band. Features: The features of this new Mi Band 2 is not so clear but it is believed to have the same feature as its predecessors. To recall, the regular Mi Band 2 used improved pedometer algorithm to filter out unnecessary movements and an idle alert to remind you when you sit idle for a long time. Also Read: Next Apple Watch could have SIM card slot in it With 20-day lasting battery life, one could also make all his notifications to appear in the band itself, so he doesn't have to miss any calls or messages. Similar features are expected to have in the new band. Availability: The availability of this band is not yet known, but few sources say that it may go up for sale along with the Mi 6. Some even claim that the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 Commemorative Edition may be given out as a gift to the people who attend the launch event.

