Xiaomi Mi Band 3 may be the next crowdfunding product

It looks like Xiaomi is all set to launch its next crowdfunding product. As the days are nearing, everyone is confused on what the next product will be.

As per the rumors, a sports wearable by Huami will be the one to get crowdfunded this time. As a support to this statement, we have seen a Weibo post by Huami getting re-posted by Xiaomi's MIJIA official Weibo account. Huami, the one behind the production of Xiaomi Mi Bands is rumored to be working on an upcoming band- Mi Band 3.

Although the announcement of Mi Band 3 is not yet confirmed, we can expect this device to be on the list. Earlier there was an indication of launching Mi Band 3, but to our surprise, the company launched some other sports band instead.

Especially, the images that have been displayed in the Weibo account, clearly speaks about the sports wearable that can be used while running. Since Huami is into sports and fitness brand, this hints us that any sports wearables may get announced on this crowdfunding platform.

Also Read: Xiaomi MI6X with Snapdragon 660 SoC may launch in August

Other than Mi Band 3, we can also expect some Amazfit device to get announced. The company has already released one such product two months back where it had similar functionalities of Mi Band 2.

According to the post, the to-be-announced product will go official on June 6 at 10 AM (CST) in China via the MIJIA crowdfunding platform. It is better to wait for another day instead of playing a guessing game regarding the gadget that is going to be announced tomorrow.

Source