Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2 unveiled at Rs. 1000; sale debuts on April 19

Today, Xiaomi was believed to unveil its flagship Mi 6 smartphone. But, the company has quietly unveiled the second generation VR glasses called Mi VR Play 2. Notably, it was in the last year that the company took the wraps off the Mi VR Play.

The second generation VR glasses from Xiaomi ditches the rectangular design seen in the original model. Instead, it features a pill-shaped front and a curved profile on the whole. The new design will make the Mi VR Play 2 smaller than the yesteryear model. Besides this, it uses a single elastic nylon headband while the Mi VR Play of 2016 uses adjustable straps and a zipper. The zipper's absence might not suit all as it helped in keeping the phone secure when houses in the VR headset.

From the promotional images of the Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2, it looks like the phone sticks out at one of the sides, but this is possible only with bigger models such as Mi Max. The VR glasses is made of plastic and is covered with a strong elastic cotton known as dragon cloth. The part of this device that sits on the face of the user has a padded porous material for additional comfort.

The Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2 measures 128 x 191 x 120 mm in dimensions and weighs in at 183 grams. It supports smartphones sized between 4.7 and 5.7 inches with a minimum screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The Mi VR Play 2 is priced at 99 yuan (approx. Rs. 1000) and will go on sale on April 19 in China. It is available only in the Black color variant for now. The company has not revealed when this pair of VR glasses will be made available for the other countries.