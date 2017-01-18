ZTE Android Wear Smartwatch (ZW10) receives Bluetooth certification, to feature 3G connectivity

ZTE, the Chinese smartphone vendor, might launch an Android Wear Smartwatch next month as it receives the Bluetooth SIG Certification today. It was long rumored that ZTE would launch an Android Wear watch, but it now looks like it will be unveiled in the near future.

The Smartwatch which passed the Bluetooth certification has the model number as ZW10 and features UMTS (3G) connectivity. However, the ZTE Smartwatch rumored earlier this month suggested that it will have LTE connectivity, but this certification reveals that it will have 3G connectivity.

That said, ZTE might launch two to three variants of the Smartwatch, and one of them might feature LTE connectivity option. It is also speculated that this Smartwatch will run Android Wear 2.0 out-of-the-box.

Rumors suggest that Google will announce the final build of Android Wear 2.0 on February 9 and ZTE might announce this Smartwatch right after the announcement of Google, but again, these are just our speculations.

SOURCE