ZTE Quartz, ZTE's first Android Wear watch is reportedly in the making

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer ZTE seems to be all set to foray into the Android Wear market segment. We say this as the company is claimed to be reportedly making its first ever smartwatch based on the platform.

Going by a report by VentureBeat, ZTE Quartz will be the first smartwatch from the company and will run the latest Android Wear 2.0 platform. Though this is their first smartwatch, the company has worked on activity trackers such as Venus 1 and Venus 2 those were announced at MWC 2016.

As of now, there are no details regarding the ZTE smartwatch, but it is likely that it will arrive with UMTS 3G cellular and Wi-Fi for connectivity. With this feature, users can make and receive calls right from the smartwatch itself. Lately, the ZTE Quartz was spotted with the model number ZW10 receiving the Bluetooth certification. The alleged image of the smartwatch makes us believe that it will feature a circular face.

Also Read: LG Watch Style and Watch Sport with Android Wear 2.0 go official

For now, we aren't sure if the ZTE Quartz will be launched at the upcoming MWC 2017, which is around the corner. But, we might get to see the device at the show. Notably, with the announcement of the Android Wear 2.0, we can expect to see several new smartwatches being launched in the market.