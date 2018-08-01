ENGLISH

7 Best VR headsets you can buy in India under Rs. 1,000

In case you are looking for a good quality VR headset that won't break your bank, do check out this list.

    VR headset or Virtual Reality headsets have become really popular over the last couple of years. Initially, VR headsets used to be really costly, making it impossible for average Indians to purchase them. Thankfully, with the rising demand as well as advancement of technology, companies now make affordable VR headsets. In fact, there are a couple of VR headsets that are under Rs. 500.

    However, those VR headsets won't be up to the mark. In case you are looking for a good quality VR headset with features like gaming controls, in-built headphones, you will have to spend a few more bucks. We have listed 7 best VR headsets that you can buy in India under Rs. 1,000. We promise, you will get an experience so real, you will forget about the headset itself.

    Zebronics ZEB-VR Virtual Reality Headset:

    If you are a gamer, you'll find this VR headset pretty useful. It allows users to play VR supported games, watch 3D movies and 360 degree panoramic effects with clear quality. It is fitted with extra soft contact pad, so users won't feel any discomfort even after wearing the headset for a long period. It can be purchased on Amazon for Rs. 909.

    ANT VR Headset:

    Specifically designed for Lenovo K series of smartphones, it can be used on almost every Android device with an app. While originally priced at Rs. 1,999, the ANT VR Headset is currently available on Amazon at just Rs. 599. Its special aspherical lenses are not only distortion free, but also offer 100 degree field of view.

    Smart VR SHINECON:

    This VR headset is compatible with every iOS and Android device. It can support screen sizes starting from 4 inch but the recommended size is 4.5 inch to 6 inch. While it comes with a magnetic switch, may not work in a few devices. It is priced at Rs. 630.

    JT VR BOX 2.0 Virtual Reality Glasses With Bluetooth Controller:

    This headset will bring you to an immersive, fabulous virtual world while you play games or watch 3D videos. It is available on Amazon at Rs. 489.

    MTTÂ 3D VR Headset Glass:

    Available at Rs. 899 for Amazon Prime members, this VR headset comes with high adjustable positioning lens systems so users can viewing videos and feel a truly immersive experience.

    ENRG VR Able Focus:

    This VR headset is priced at Rs. 599 on Amazon, and it is suitable for most popular smartphone makes and models with 4"-6" screens and a gyroscope feature.

    DOMO nHance VR9:

    Offered at a discounted price of Rs. 449 on Amazon, this VR headset supports smartphone with up to 6-inch displays. It features aspherical optical lens.

