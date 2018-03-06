Amazing smart gadgets are made for girls: Women's Day gift ideas

With the Women's day approaching the task to select gifts for the loved ones is becoming difficult. With so many options available in the market it is a bit confusing that what kind of gift would make our loved ones happy.

From gadgets to make up kits the market has everything that you can gift to you loved ones. However in this article we will focus on the smart gadgets that you can gift on Women's day and make the day special for them.

Honor Band A2 (Black) Buy on Amazon And Flipkart

Key Specs

0.96-inch OLED touch display

Bluetooth 4.2, Compatible with Android 4.4 and iOS 8.0 or above

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

95mAh battery with up to 9 days of battery life and 18 days standby Portronics POR-666 Yogg X Buy on Amazon And Flipkart

Key Specs

OLED (64 x 32 Pixels) touch screen shows time, date and battery status

Tracks: Distance covered, Calories burnt, Step count, Sleep patterns

Reminds if you have left phone behind

Lets you set vibrating alarms

Shows notifications for SMS, emails, missed calls, reminders and more when connected to Android or iOS devices

Bluetooth 4.0 LE

Water and dust resistant (IP67 - to 1 meter / 3 feet deep for 30 minutes)

Sensor: 3-axis accelerometer

Dimensions: 254 x 34 x 10mm; Weight: 20g

55mAh battery with up to 5 days standby Fastrack Reflex Smartwatch Band Digital Black Dial Unisex Watch-SWD90059PP01 Buy on Amazon And Flipkart

Key Specs

Phone Call & SMS Notification

Steps, Distance and Calorie Consumption

Sedentary Reminder

Sleep Monitoring

Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0

Auto Sync Sleep & Exercise Data

15 Days Exercise Data Memory

Compatible with iOS & Android

Vibration Alarm

Water Resistant

Rechargeable Battery - 7 days Lenovo HW01 Smart Band with Heart Rate Monitor (Black Strap Regular)#OnlyOnFlipkart Buy on Amazon And Flipkart

Key Specs

0.91-inch (128 x 32 Pixels) OLED touch display with scratch-resistant glass, UV coating

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep

Vibrating alarm, Sedentary reminder, Anti-sleep mode

Weight: 22 grams

Compatible with Android and iOS

Water resistant (IP65)

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

85mAh Li-po battery with up to 5 days of battery life Mi Band - 2 Buy on Amazon And Flipkart

Key Specs

0.42-inch OLED display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step and heart rate

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep

7g ultra light body

IP67 ratings for water resistance

Bluetooth 4.0 LE

70mAh Li-po battery with up to 20 days of standby

