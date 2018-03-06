Amazing smart gadgets are made for girls: Women's Day gift ideas

With the Women's day approaching the task to select gifts for the loved ones is becoming difficult. With so many options available in the market it is a bit confusing that what kind of gift would make our loved ones happy.
From gadgets to make up kits the market has everything that you can gift to you loved ones. However in this article we will focus on the smart gadgets that you can gift on Women's day and make the day special for them.
Honor Band A2 (Black)
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch OLED touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2, Compatible with Android 4.4 and iOS 8.0 or above
- Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder
- Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 95mAh battery with up to 9 days of battery life and 18 days standby
Portronics POR-666 Yogg X
Key Specs
- OLED (64 x 32 Pixels) touch screen shows time, date and battery status
- Tracks: Distance covered, Calories burnt, Step count, Sleep patterns
- Reminds if you have left phone behind
- Lets you set vibrating alarms
- Shows notifications for SMS, emails, missed calls, reminders and more when connected to Android or iOS devices
- Bluetooth 4.0 LE
- Water and dust resistant (IP67 - to 1 meter / 3 feet deep for 30 minutes)
- Sensor: 3-axis accelerometer
- Dimensions: 254 x 34 x 10mm; Weight: 20g
- 55mAh battery with up to 5 days standby
Fastrack Reflex Smartwatch Band Digital Black Dial Unisex Watch-SWD90059PP01
Key Specs
- Phone Call & SMS Notification
- Steps, Distance and Calorie Consumption
- Sedentary Reminder
- Sleep Monitoring
- Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0
- Auto Sync Sleep & Exercise Data
- 15 Days Exercise Data Memory
- Compatible with iOS & Android
- Vibration Alarm
- Water Resistant
- Rechargeable Battery - 7 days
Lenovo HW01 Smart Band with Heart Rate Monitor (Black Strap Regular)#OnlyOnFlipkart
Key Specs
- 0.91-inch (128 x 32 Pixels) OLED touch display with scratch-resistant glass, UV coating
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep
- Vibrating alarm, Sedentary reminder, Anti-sleep mode
- Weight: 22 grams
- Compatible with Android and iOS
- Water resistant (IP65)
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- 85mAh Li-po battery with up to 5 days of battery life
Mi Band - 2
Key Specs
- 0.42-inch OLED display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step and heart rate
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep
- 7g ultra light body
- IP67 ratings for water resistance
- Bluetooth 4.0 LE
- 70mAh Li-po battery with up to 20 days of standby
