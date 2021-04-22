Just In
Amazon Accessories Sale: Offers On Nokia, pTron, Mi, Realme, And More Brand Accessories
Amazon is back with another sale where you can buy your favorite accessories at a cheap price. The sale will run until April 25 and brands like Samsung, Nokia, pTron, Mi, Realme, JBL and many more are giving discounts on their headphones, earbuds, and powerbank. The Mi Neckband Pro is now listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,799 instead of its original price of Rs. 2,499. Besides, the Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds Pro has received a discount of 18 percent making its price Rs. 14,740.
Check below the list of the accessories products which all have got price cut at Amazon Accessories Sale.
Mivi Collar 2B Wireless Earphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 1,199 ; You Save: Rs. 1,800 (60%)
Mivi Collar 2B is available at 60% discount during Amazon Accessories Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,199 onwards during the sale.
pTron Pride Lite HBE
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 899 ; Deal Price: Rs. 199 ; You Save: Rs. 700 (78%)
pTron Pride Lite HBE is available at 78% discount during Amazon Accessories Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 199 onwards during the sale.
Mi Neckband Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,799 ; You Save: Rs. 700 (28%)
Mi Neckband Pro is available at 28% discount during Amazon Accessories Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,799 onwards during the sale.
pTron Bassbuds Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; You Save: Rs. 1,700 (57%)
pTron Bassbuds Pro is available at 57% discount during Amazon Accessories Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.
pTron Bassbuds Vista
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; You Save: Rs. 1,700 (57%)
pTron Bassbuds Vista is available at 57% discount during Amazon Accessories Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.
Wings Phantom Gaming True Wireless Earbuds
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (50%)
Wings Phantom Gaming True Wireless Earbuds is available at 50% discount during Amazon Accessories Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme 10000mAh 12W Power Bank
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,499 ; Price: Rs. 799 ; You Save: Rs. 700 (47%)
Realme 10000mAh 12W power bank is available at 47% discount during Amazon Accessories Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 799 onwards during the sale.
Realme 20000 mAh Power Bank
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,499 ; Price: Rs. 1,499.00 : You Save: Rs. 1,000 (40%)
Realme 20000 mAh power bank is available at 40% discount during Amazon Accessories Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds Pro, Silver
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 17,990 ; Price: Rs. 14,740 ; You Save: Rs. 3,250 (18%)
Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds Pro is available at 18% discount during Amazon Accessories Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 14,740 onwards during the sale
JBL C115 TWS Truly Wireless Earbuds
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 8,999 ; Deal Price: Rs, 4,499 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,500 (50%)
JBL C115 TWS Truly Wireless Earbuds is available at 50% discount during Amazon Accessories Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,499 onwards during the sale.
Nokia Power Earbuds Lite
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,599 ; You Save: Rs. 400 (10%)
Nokia Power Earbuds Lite is available at 10% discount during Amazon Accessories Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,599 onwards during the sale.
