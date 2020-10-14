Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: Best Deals On Headphones And Earphones

During the festival season sale, you will be able to get an additional 10% discount on using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card for the transaction. Also, there will be no-cost EMI payment option and other notable partner offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

If you are interested in upgrading your headphones, then here are some notable discounts you can consider.

Up To 75% Off On Truly Wireless Earbuds

These days, truly wireless earbuds are a rage and you can get these products at attractive discounts of up to 75% during the Amazon sale. There are many options for you to choose from including products from Samsung, Apple, Jabra, boAt, and many more.

Up To 70% Off On In-Ear Wireless Headsets

In-ear wireless headsets offer immense comfort and the ability to go wireless as well. Having said that, you can get your hands on in-ear wireless headsets via Amazon during the upcoming festival season sale.

Up To 60% Off On In-Ear Wireless Earphones

If you want to upgrade to in-ear wireless earphones, then you can get your hands on one from a plethora of such products at up to 60% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020.

Up To 45% Off On Noise Cancellation Headphones

There are many noise cancellation headphones from various brands out there. If you want to purchase one such product, then the Amazon sale on account of the festival season provides these products at a discount of up to 45%.

Up To 70% Off On Wired Headphones

The wired headphones will be listed on Amazon at up to 70% discount during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2020 that is all set to debut on October 17. So, if you want a wired headphones, then you can choose this festival season sale for attractive discounts.

Up To 30% Off On Alexa Built Headphones

There are Alexa enabled headphones that these days from a slew of brands. And, these headphones with Alexa support will be available at up to 30% discount on the e-commerce portal.