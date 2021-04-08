Just In
Amazon Headsets Days Sale: Discount Offers On Bluetooth Earphones, Truly Earbuds And More
Audio accessories such as Bluetooth speakers, wireless headsets and TWS earbuds are some of the must-have gadgets. It is an ideal shopping destination for those who are looking a new headset as there will be a lot of deals and discounts. On account of the April Edition of the Amazon Headsets Days 2021 sale.
During the sale, you will be able to get notable discounts on a vast collection of headsets and headphones from various brands including OnePlus, Nokia, Xiaomi, boAT, Realme, Sony, and more. Check out the offers available now from here.
boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Black)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 999 ; Price: Deal Price: Rs. 379 ;Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 620 (62%)
boAt Bassheads 100 is available at 62% discount during Amazon Headsets Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 379 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,190.00 Deal Price: Rs. 1,999.00 ; You Save: Rs. 191.00 (9%)
pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,800.00 ; Deal Price: Rs. 599 ; You Save: Rs. 1,201.00 (67%)
JBL C100SI In-Ear Deep Bass Headphones with Mic (Black)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,299 ; Deal Price: Rs. 649 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 650.00 (50%)
boAt Bassheads 900 On Ear Wired Headphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,490 ; Price: Rs. 749 ; You Save: Rs. 1,741.00 (70%)
boAt Bassheads 100 is available at 62% discount during Amazon Headsets Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 379 onwards during the sale
