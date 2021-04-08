Amazon Headsets Days Sale: Discount Offers On Bluetooth Earphones, Truly Earbuds And More

During the sale, you will be able to get notable discounts on a vast collection of headsets and headphones from various brands including OnePlus, Nokia, Xiaomi, boAT, Realme, Sony, and more. Check out the offers available now from here.

boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Black)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 999 ; Price: Deal Price: Rs. 379 ;Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 620 (62%)

boAt Bassheads 100 is available at 62% discount during Amazon Headsets Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 379 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,190.00 Deal Price: Rs. 1,999.00 ; You Save: Rs. 191.00 (9%)

boAt Bassheads 100 is available at 62% discount during Amazon Headsets Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 379 onwards during the sale.

pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,800.00 ; Deal Price: Rs. 599 ; You Save: Rs. 1,201.00 (67%)

boAt Bassheads 100 is available at 62% discount during Amazon Headsets Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 379 onwards during the sale.

JBL C100SI In-Ear Deep Bass Headphones with Mic (Black)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,299 ; Deal Price: Rs. 649 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 650.00 (50%)

boAt Bassheads 100 is available at 62% discount during Amazon Headsets Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 379 onwards during the sale.

boAt Bassheads 900 On Ear Wired Headphones

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,490 ; Price: Rs. 749 ; You Save: Rs. 1,741.00 (70%)

boAt Bassheads 100 is available at 62% discount during Amazon Headsets Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 379 onwards during the sale