Amazon Headsets Days: Up to 50% Off On Headphones And Headsets

    Headphones are the universal accessories that can be used with smartphones, laptops, computers, and even with television. With a great pair of wired or wireless headphones, one can get a true stereo sound effect, offering a theatre-like cinema experience.

    Amazon Headsets Days
     

    Amazon is back with yet another sale called the Amazon Headsets days, where the company is offering great deals on headphones and earphones at various price points from well-known smartphone brands like Realme, Redmi, Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung, and OnePlus. So, here are some of the best headphone deals available from July 14 to 17.

    You can now get up to 25 percent off on headphones from Realme. The newly launched realme Buds Q is now available for just Rs. 1,999 and these are the most affordable truly wireless earphones from the brand.

    Xiaomi is offering both Mi and Redmi branded headphones and earphones at an affordable price. For example, the Redmi Earbuds S is now available for Rs. 1,799, whereas the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 retail for Rs. 4,499.

    Samsung's Original Level U in-ear Bluetooth Headphones are now available for just Rs. 2,799 with 30 percent off. These are neckband style earphones, offering an all-day battery life with a single charge and can be used with both iOS and Android devices.

    The OPPO ENCO M31 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earphones with Mic with a great sound signature is now available for Rs. 1,999. These are some of the best sounding mid-range wireless earphones that one can get in India.

    pTron is known for offering budget wireless earphones and the company has now offered 64 percent off on the pTron Tango Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Headphones (TWS) with Mic - (Black) TWS that can offer all-day battery life on a single charge and is now available for Rs. 1,599.

    If you have an OnePlus smartphone, then you can get the OnePlus Bullets wireless for Rs. 2,999 and these earphones offer good battery life and also supports all-day battery life and can be used with both Android and iOS devices.

    CrossBeats now offer up to 55 percent off up to CROSSBEATS Pebble 2020 True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds Earphones for Rs. 4,499 and these earbuds offer 20 hours of battery life with a 3D sound effect for an improved movie watching experience.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 4:01 [IST]
