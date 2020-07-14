Just In
- 10 hrs ago OnePlus Nord To Feature 105-Degree Wide-Angle Selfie Camera; Company Confirms
-
- 13 hrs ago Oppo A72 5G To Launch Soon: Everything We Know So Far
- 13 hrs ago Airtel Offering 15% Discount On Long-Term Broadband Plans
- 13 hrs ago List Of Power Banks With 12000mAh Battery And More To Buy In India Now
Don't Miss
- Finance GST Filing For Compositon Dealers Extended To August 31
- News Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
- Movies Mammootty's The Priest: Here Is A Major Announcement!
- Sports 30 former South Africa cricketers issue statement supporting Black Lives Matter movement
- Automobiles HRC Sign Pol Espargaro For 2021: Alex Marquez Moved To LCR Honda With 2-Year Contract Extension
- Lifestyle 9 Effective Home Remedies To Whiten Dark Feet
- Travel 10 Incredible Places To Visit In Rajasthan In July
- Education USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
Amazon Headsets Days: Up to 50% Off On Headphones And Headsets
Headphones are the universal accessories that can be used with smartphones, laptops, computers, and even with television. With a great pair of wired or wireless headphones, one can get a true stereo sound effect, offering a theatre-like cinema experience.
Amazon is back with yet another sale called the Amazon Headsets days, where the company is offering great deals on headphones and earphones at various price points from well-known smartphone brands like Realme, Redmi, Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung, and OnePlus. So, here are some of the best headphone deals available from July 14 to 17.
Up to 25% Off On Realme Headsets
You can now get up to 25 percent off on headphones from Realme. The newly launched realme Buds Q is now available for just Rs. 1,999 and these are the most affordable truly wireless earphones from the brand.
Up to 40% Off On Xiaomi Headsets
Xiaomi is offering both Mi and Redmi branded headphones and earphones at an affordable price. For example, the Redmi Earbuds S is now available for Rs. 1,799, whereas the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 retail for Rs. 4,499.
Up to 30% Off On Samsung Headphones & Earbuds
Samsung's Original Level U in-ear Bluetooth Headphones are now available for just Rs. 2,799 with 30 percent off. These are neckband style earphones, offering an all-day battery life with a single charge and can be used with both iOS and Android devices.
Up to 37% Off On Oppo Headsets
The OPPO ENCO M31 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earphones with Mic with a great sound signature is now available for Rs. 1,999. These are some of the best sounding mid-range wireless earphones that one can get in India.
Up to 64% Off On pTron Headsets
pTron is known for offering budget wireless earphones and the company has now offered 64 percent off on the pTron Tango Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Headphones (TWS) with Mic - (Black) TWS that can offer all-day battery life on a single charge and is now available for Rs. 1,599.
Up to 25% Off On OnePlus Headsets
If you have an OnePlus smartphone, then you can get the OnePlus Bullets wireless for Rs. 2,999 and these earphones offer good battery life and also supports all-day battery life and can be used with both Android and iOS devices.
Up to 55% Off On CrossBeats Headsets
CrossBeats now offer up to 55 percent off up to CROSSBEATS Pebble 2020 True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds Earphones for Rs. 4,499 and these earbuds offer 20 hours of battery life with a 3D sound effect for an improved movie watching experience.
-
74,999
-
51,500
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,900
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
10,499
-
14,316
-
1,42,999
-
5,774
-
27,999
-
29,495
-
34,999
-
18,645
-
17,120
-
87,999