For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 20 min ago Sony Soundbar HT-S20R Launched For Rs. 14,990 In India
-
- 31 min ago Xiaomi Mi 10 Will Be The First Smartphone To Offer LPDDR5 RAM
- 36 min ago Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Massive Leak: Complete Specs, iOS App And More Revealed
- 45 min ago Oppo Reno 3 Pro With 44MP Dual-Selfie Camera Global Launch To Take Place In India
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Gets Legal Notice For Illegally Staying At Rashami Desai’s House
- News Coronavirus outbreak: Chinese tourist seeks police help for hotel room in Kerala
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2020: All You Need To Know - How To Attend; When And Where To Buy Delhi Auto Expo Tickets
- Sports Rumour Has It: Man City eye Messi for free amid Barcelona troubles
- Lifestyle 38 Sweet And Unique Things To Do On This Valentine's Day
- Finance RBI Extends Window On One-Time MSME Debt Restructuring Scheme
- Travel 10 Splendid Places To Visit In South India in February
- Education ISRO Young Scientist Program 2020 Registration Started
Amazon Jabra Days Sale Offers: Headphones, Truly Wireless Earbuds, Headsets And More On Discount
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Looking to buy a good pair of headphones to use with your smartphone or laptop? Then, here are some great deals from Amazon on select Jabra headphones, which are known for offering rich audio quality with a premium design and build.
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 11 and standby time of 240
- Incorporates audio technology that has been optimized to make conversations clear, there is no A2DP (advanced audio distribution profile) support in this model
- Features an intuitive design that makes pairing simple and easy to operate
- Wear with or without an ear hook for a comfortable fit and there is extra ear gel are provided with 3 different size
- With up to 11 hours of battery on a single charge
- It has Omni-directional microphone and electro-dynamic receiver
- 1 year warranty
6% Off On Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Conversations are made incredibly clear with true wireless earbuds that feature four-microphone technology and are proven to deliver best-in-class call performance
- Listen to your music the way you want to hear it, by personalizing your sound with a customizable equalizer
- Listen to your favourite music, set alarms and get all the information you need with easy one touch access to Amazon Alexa (not available on iOS Jabra App)
- Jabra Elite 65t are third generation true wireless earbuds and Jabra has a proven track record of true wireless connectivity
- 2 years warranty
35% Off On Jabra Elite Active 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Enjoy an actively lifestyle with secure fitting earbuds that provide dependable in-ear stability
- Take your music, calls and sports indoors or out
- Listen to your favorite music, set alarms and get all the information you need with easy one touch access to Amazon Alexa (not available on iOS Jabra App)
- Power your music, calls with up to 5 hours battery life and a total 15 hours with the included charging case
- Jabra Elite Active 65t are third generation true wireless earbuds, experience the true wireless stability that lets you take calls and listen to music without worrying about dropouts
- Your music, the way you want to hear it, with a customizable equalizer that lets you personalize your music
- One-touch access to Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google assistant
- Features IP56 rating with 2-year warranty against damage from water and dust
43% Off On Jabra Elite 85h Over Ear Headphones
Offers Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- NA with NA pixels resolution
- SmartSound: Audio that automatically adapts to your surroundings
- 36 hours battery life with ANC on,Enhanced 8-microphone technology for a superior call experience
- Block unwanted background noise with Smart Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for a superior music experience
- On-ear detection; Elite 85h will recognise when you remove them from your ears, auto-playing when you put them on and auto-pausing when you take them off
- Access your voice assistant with one touch for instant, simple communication with Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant
- Rain-resistant with a 2 years water and dust warranty
45% Off On Jabra Move Style Edition Black
Offers Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Jabra Move Style Edition give exceptional wireless sound quality. So you can be sure all your music and movies will sound just the way you like.
- Take control of your music and calls directly from the headphones. Conveniently placed buttons mean you can control your calls and music at the touch of a button.
- You can be confident that you'll always have battery ready to go, with up to 14 hours of battery and 12 days of standby time.
- Ultra-light, comfortable headband. Making your headphones so comfortable you can wear them all day. So you never need to stop the music.
- If you run out of battery, or can't connect your headphones wirelessly, simply attach the 3,5 mm cable (included as standard).
- 1 year warranty
13% Off On Jabra Evolve 40 UC Stereo Wired Headphones
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Intuitive Control Unit
- Plug-and-play set up
- Works will all mobile devices
- Made for voice and music
- The 3.5 mm jack lets you connect to a PC
7% Off On Jabra Talk 45 Bluetooth Headset
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Enjoy the Clearest conversations on both ends of your call with HD voice and 2-microphone noise cancellation technology that adjusts the volume to your environment.
- A dedicated button for Siri and Google assistant lets you stay connected to digital assistants, even when your phone is in your pocket or bag.
- Stream music, podcasts and GPS directions.
- Choose your preferred wearing style and, with the ultimate comfort eargels that come in many sizes and mold to your ear, you have a custom fit for all-day comfort.
- With up to 6 hours of battery on a single charge.
30% Off On Jabra Talk 15 Bluetooth Headset
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 11 and standby time of 240
- Incorporates audio technology that has been optimized to make conversations clear, there is no A2DP (advanced audio distribution profile) support in this model
- Features an intuitive design that makes pairing simple and easy to operate
- Wear with or without an ear hook for a comfortable fit and there is extra ear gel are provided with 3 different size
- With up to 11 hours of battery on a single charge
- It has Omni-directional microphone and electro-dynamic receiver
- 1 year warranty
11% Off On Jabra Evolve 75 Stereo MS
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- WORLD CLASS PERFORMANCE - HD voice combined with world-class speakers allow the Jabra Evolve Wireless Headset to deliver outstanding audio with crystal-clear clarity for your calls and music, whether you need to collaborate or concentrate during your day
- INCREASE FOCUS - Easily switch on active noise cancellation to counter ambient noise and virtually eliminate low-frequency sounds, like the hum of air conditioning. Plus, an integrated busylight acts as a do-not-disturb sign to reduce interruptions
- ALL-DAY BATTERY - Get up to 18 hours of talk time, 17 hours of music time, or up to 15 days of standby time so this call center headset keeps up with your busy day. A USB cord is included, allowing for use while charging. Plus, the comfortable design allows for all-day wear.
- SUPERIOR CONNECTIVITY - Get the freedom to move with dual Bluetooth connectivity to up to two devices, and a range of 100ft/30m from your connected device. A Jabra Link 370 USB adapter is included to enhance connectivity.
- COMPATIBILITY - The Jabra Evolve 75 microphone headset
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
23,999
-
19,990
-
21,990
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,797
-
1,06,900
-
15,590
-
71,990
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,890
-
14,999
-
64,400
-
34,797
-
44,900
-
24,000
-
6,999
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments