Amazon Jabra Days Sale 2021: Offers On Truly Wireless Earbuds

As a part of the sale, the Jabra Elite Active 75t TWS ANC earbuds can be purchased with a discount of 29 percent. There are several other TWS earbuds by Jabra available at a discounted price apart from the Elite 75t series. The Jabra Elite 65t Alexa enabled TWS earbuds are also selling with a discount on Amazon. If you are interested in buying a pair of high-end TWS earbuds, then this list is what you need to go through.

29% Off On Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Active

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Use the Sound+ app to activate ANC and enable toggling between ANC and Hear Through. ANC upgrade delivered via over-the-air firmware update. Available from 19th October 2020

With up to 28 hours of battery time with the pocket-friendly wireless charging case, the Elite Active 75t earphones let you take calls and play music while staying connected

Passive noise cancellation: Advanced 4-microphone technology removes unwanted noise from calls - Enjoy incredible conversation quality with the noise-blocking zone

Personlise everything with the new MySound and MyControls features: Individualize your sound based on your own hearing and program the buttons to your specific needs

Scope of delivery: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds, charging case, USB-C charging cable, 3 sets of silicon eargels - Colour: Navy blue

31% Off On Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) Bluetooth Earbuds

4-Mic call technology for superior call quality wherever you are, even in noisy and windy environments.

More power, more freedom, with more than 7.5 hours of battery and a total of 28 hours with charging case

Main unit dimensions 2.19 x 1.94 x 1.62 cm (LxWxH)

Durability guaranteed, with IP55-rated protection and a 2-year warranty against dust and water

Make your music sound exactly the way you want it to, with a customisable equaliser, available in the Jabra Sound+ appRemember to update the product firmware through Jabra Sound+ app for best experience

68% Off On Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds

The right earbud is Master and should be used to initiate set-up. It can also be used alone for mono playbacks or for calls

Take work calls from home. Incredible 4-microphone technology offers best-in-class call performance, with all-day battery for maximum productivity even when you're working from home on your smartphone

3-Up to 15 hours of use - Up to 5 hours on a single charge, and a total of up to 15 hours with the charging case

IP55 rated; 2-year warranty against water & dust (registration required with the Jabra Sound+ app)

Customisable music using the Jabra Sound+ app equaliser , Auto Pause your sound when removing one earbud and Auto Power off to save your battery

Remember to update your firmware in the Jabra Sound+ app to experience the high sound quality; One touch access to Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant ,Third generation true wireless

65% Off On Jabra Elite Active 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Sports Earbuds

40% Off On Jabra Elite 45h, On-Ear Wireless Headphones

