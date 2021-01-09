Just In
Amazon Jabra Days Sale 2021: Offers On Truly Wireless Earbuds
Amazon is hosting brand-specific sale events on its platforms for a while now. The e-commerce giant recently hosted the Vivo Carnival sale where several smartphones were being sold with no-cost EMI as well as exchange offers. The online retailer is back with another such sale where you will be able to get your hands on some high-end audio products. The Amazon Jabra Days offer is where you will be able to buy true wireless earbuds at discount.
As a part of the sale, the Jabra Elite Active 75t TWS ANC earbuds can be purchased with a discount of 29 percent. There are several other TWS earbuds by Jabra available at a discounted price apart from the Elite 75t series. The Jabra Elite 65t Alexa enabled TWS earbuds are also selling with a discount on Amazon. If you are interested in buying a pair of high-end TWS earbuds, then this list is what you need to go through.
29% Off On Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Active
Key Specs
- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Use the Sound+ app to activate ANC and enable toggling between ANC and Hear Through. ANC upgrade delivered via over-the-air firmware update. Available from 19th October 2020
- With up to 28 hours of battery time with the pocket-friendly wireless charging case, the Elite Active 75t earphones let you take calls and play music while staying connected
- Passive noise cancellation: Advanced 4-microphone technology removes unwanted noise from calls - Enjoy incredible conversation quality with the noise-blocking zone
- Personlise everything with the new MySound and MyControls features: Individualize your sound based on your own hearing and program the buttons to your specific needs
- Scope of delivery: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds, charging case, USB-C charging cable, 3 sets of silicon eargels - Colour: Navy blue
31% Off On Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) Bluetooth Earbuds
Key Specs
- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Use the Sound+ app to activate ANC and enable toggling between ANC and Hear Through. ANC upgrade delivered via over-the-air firmware update. Available from 19th October 2020
- 4-Mic call technology for superior call quality wherever you are, even in noisy and windy environments.
- More power, more freedom, with more than 7.5 hours of battery and a total of 28 hours with charging case
- Main unit dimensions 2.19 x 1.94 x 1.62 cm (LxWxH)
- Durability guaranteed, with IP55-rated protection and a 2-year warranty against dust and water
- Make your music sound exactly the way you want it to, with a customisable equaliser, available in the Jabra Sound+ appRemember to update the product firmware through Jabra Sound+ app for best experience
68% Off On Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds
Key Specs
- The right earbud is Master and should be used to initiate set-up. It can also be used alone for mono playbacks or for calls
- Take work calls from home. Incredible 4-microphone technology offers best-in-class call performance, with all-day battery for maximum productivity even when you're working from home on your smartphone
- 3-Up to 15 hours of use - Up to 5 hours on a single charge, and a total of up to 15 hours with the charging case
- IP55 rated; 2-year warranty against water & dust (registration required with the Jabra Sound+ app)
- Customisable music using the Jabra Sound+ app equaliser , Auto Pause your sound when removing one earbud and Auto Power off to save your battery
- Remember to update your firmware in the Jabra Sound+ app to experience the high sound quality; One touch access to Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant ,Third generation true wireless
65% Off On Jabra Elite Active 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Sports Earbuds
Key Specs
- The right earbud is Master and should be used to initiate set-up. It can also be used alone for mono playbacks or for calls
- Take work calls from home. Incredible 4-microphone technology offers best-in-class call performance, with all-day battery for maximum productivity even when you're working from home on your smartphone
- 3-Up to 15 hours of use - Up to 5 hours on a single charge, and a total of up to 15 hours with the charging case
- IP55 rated; 2-year warranty against water & dust (registration required with the Jabra Sound+ app)
- Customisable music using the Jabra Sound+ app equaliser , Auto Pause your sound when removing one earbud and Auto Power off to save your battery
- Remember to update your firmware in the Jabra Sound+ app to experience the high sound quality; One touch access to Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant ,Third generation true wireless
40% Off On Jabra Elite 45h, On-Ear Wireless Headphones
Key Specs
- EXCEPTIONAL SOUND - With the advanced 40mm speakers - the biggest this headphone category has to offer - Jabra 45h wireless over ear headphones provide exceptional sound quality and music clarity, wherever you listen.
- UP TO 50 HOURS OF USE - Get up to 50 hours of battery life from a single charge, giving you more time to listen and enjoy. Plus, with the fastest charge in the category, you're never more than a few minutes away from great music and calls.
- QUALITY CONVERSATIONS - 2-microphone call technology lets you make and take calls on the go, confident that you'll be heard. Plus, with direct access to Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, you get quality and convenience at the touch of a button.
- COMPACT DESIGN - Compact, foldable and lightweight, these wireless Jabra headphones are designed to fit perfectly into your life. Soft and moldable memory foam ear cushions ensure outstanding comfort and fit, making them ideal for all day use.
- PERSONLIZE YOUR SOUND - Jabra Elite 45h contains the latest Jabra technology, MySound, which adjusts your music experience for your personal hearing profile. Plus, with the Jabra Sound+ App, you can further tweak and customize sound to your liking.
- 2-YEAR WARRANTY with registration on Jabra Sound+ App.
