Amazon Jabra Days Sale April 2021: Discount Offer On Truly Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, And More
Amazon is back with another sale called the Amazon Jabra Days Sale. So, if you are planning to buy a headset or earbuds then grabs your favorite one soon from Amazon. During the Jabra Days sale, you can buy the truly wireless earbuds, Bluetooth headphones at a very cheap price. Now, the Jabra Elite 65t can be purchased only at Rs. 4,999, while the Jabra Elite 75t is listed with a price tag of Rs. 11,999.
Apart from these, the Jabra Talk 30 Bluetooth Headset is also available with a discount of Rs. 1,000. Check here all Jabra's audio products which are available at a discount at the Amazon Jabra Days Sale.
Jabra Elite Active 65t
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (41%)
Jabra Elite Active 65t is available at 41% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Jabra Elite 85t
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (5%)
Jabra Elite 85t is available at 5% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Jabra Elite 65t
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 15,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,999 ; You Save: Rs. 10,500 (68%)
Jabra Elite 65t is available at 68% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.
Jabra Elite Active 75t
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,499.00 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (21%)
Jabra Elite 65t is available at 68% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.
Jabra Elite 45h
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 5,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (40%)
Jabra Elite 45h is available at 40% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 5,999 onwards during the sale.
Jabra Elite 75t
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (25%)
Jabra Elite 75t is available at 25% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Jabra Talk 30 Bluetooth Headset
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,799 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,799 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 1,000 (26%)
Jabra Talk 30 Bluetooth Headset is available at 26% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 2,799 onwards during the sale.
