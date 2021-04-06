ENGLISH

    Amazon Jabra Days Sale April 2021: Discount Offer On Truly Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, And More

    By
    |

    Amazon is back with another sale called the Amazon Jabra Days Sale. So, if you are planning to buy a headset or earbuds then grabs your favorite one soon from Amazon. During the Jabra Days sale, you can buy the truly wireless earbuds, Bluetooth headphones at a very cheap price. Now, the Jabra Elite 65t can be purchased only at Rs. 4,999, while the Jabra Elite 75t is listed with a price tag of Rs. 11,999.

    Amazon Offer On Jabra Headphones
     

    Apart from these, the Jabra Talk 30 Bluetooth Headset is also available with a discount of Rs. 1,000. Check here all Jabra's audio products which are available at a discount at the Amazon Jabra Days Sale.

    Jabra Elite Active 65t

    Jabra Elite Active 65t

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (41%)

    Jabra Elite Active 65t is available at 41% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Jabra Elite 85t

    Jabra Elite 85t

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (5%)

    Jabra Elite 85t is available at 5% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Jabra Elite 65t
     

    Jabra Elite 65t

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,999 ; You Save: Rs. 10,500 (68%)

    Jabra Elite 65t is available at 68% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.

    Jabra Elite Active 75t

    Jabra Elite Active 75t

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,499.00 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (21%)

    Jabra Elite Active 75t is available at 21% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

    Jabra Elite 45h

    Jabra Elite 45h

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 5,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (40%)

    Jabra Elite 45h is available at 40% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 5,999 onwards during the sale.

    Jabra Elite 75t

    Jabra Elite 75t

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (25%)

    Jabra Elite 75t is available at 25% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    Jabra Talk 30 Bluetooth Headset

    Jabra Talk 30 Bluetooth Headset

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 3,799 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,799 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 1,000 (26%)

    Jabra Talk 30 Bluetooth Headset is available at 26% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 2,799 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 13:01 [IST]
