Amazon Mega Music Fest: Discount Offers On Headphones, Speakers, And More
Amazon has revealed a new sale, where, the platform is offering headphones, speakers, and more under the Amazon Mega Music Fest. During the sale, you can get up to a 78 percent price cut on products like Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge in-Ear Earphones, which will be available for just Rs. 4,999.
Similarly, a lot of audio products from brands like Skullcandy, Boat, and Zook are also on offer. Here are all the top offers from Amazon Mega Music Fest 2021, especially for audio enthusiasts.
boAt Rockerz 330 Wireless Neckband
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,199 ; You Save: Rs. 2,791 (70%)
boAt Rockerz 330 Wireless Neckband is available at 70% discount during Amazon Mega Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,199 onwards during the sale.
boAt Aavante Bar 1160 60 Watt 2.0 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 9,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,991 (60%)
boAt Aavante Bar 1160 60 Watt 2.0 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar is available at 60% discount during Amazon Mega Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.
Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge in-Ear Earphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,099 ; You Save: Rs. 3,900 (78%)
Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge in-Ear Earphones is available at 78% discount during Amazon Mega Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,099 onwards during the sale.
Zoook Mini Blaster Bluetooth Party Speaker
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,199 ; You Save: Rs. 1,300 (52%)
Zoook Mini Blaster Bluetooth Party Speaker is available at 52% discount during Amazon Mega Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,199 onwards during the sale.
Zoook Rocker Studio 160 Watt 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; You Save: Rs. 5,500 (42%)
Zoook Rocker Studio 160 Watt 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar is available at 42% discount during Amazon Mega Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Skullcandy Jib True Wireless (TWS) Earbuds
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 8,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (67%)
Skullcandy Jib True Wireless (TWS) Earbuds is available at 67% discount during Amazon Mega Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.
Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 7,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,649 ; You Save: Rs. 4,850 (65%)
Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds is available at 65% discount during Amazon Mega Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,649 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (50%)
Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is available at 50% discount during Amazon Mega Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.
