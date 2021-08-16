Amazon Mivi Days Sale: Discount Offers On Mivi Headphones, Earbuds, And More

For instance, the Mivi DuoPods A25 is originally priced at Rs. 2,999. However, you can get this device for Rs. 999 onwards during the sale. Similarly, the Mivi Road 2 Wireless Bluetooth speaker can be bought for Rs. 1,199 onwards during the Amazon Mivi Days Sale. Joining the list are the Mivi Collar Flash Bluetooth Earphones, DuoPods M40 TWS earphones, and more.

One can even check out the Mivi Collar 2B Wireless Earphones, which is originally priced at Rs. 2,999. However, the Amazon Mivi Days Sale is offering this for Rs. 999. Also, the Mivi Collar Flash Bluetooth Earphones are available at a 73% discount during the Amazon Mivi Days sale starting from Rs.799.

The Amazon Mivi Days Sale is further extending its discount on the Mivi Collar 2B Wireless Earphones, which can be bought for Rs. 999 with a 67 percent discount. Also, accessories like the Mivi OAC2A Type-C to USB A Female OTG Adapter is available starting from Rs. 399.

Mivi DuoPods A25 True Wireless Earbuds

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (67%)

Mivi DuoPods A25 True Wireless Earbuds is available at 67% discount during Amazon Mivi Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 999 onwards during the sale.

Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker 5W

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,199 ; You Save: Rs.1,800 (60%)

Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker 5W is available at 60% discount during Amazon Mivi Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,199 onwards during the sale.

Mivi Collar Flash Bluetooth Earphones

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 799 ; You Save: Rs. 2,200 (73%)

Mivi Collar Flash Bluetooth Earphones is available at 73% discount during Amazon Mivi Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 799 onwards during the sale.

Mivi DuoPods M40 True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (63%)

Mivi DuoPods M40 True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones is available at 63% discount during Amazon Mivi Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,499 onwards during the sale.

Mivi OAM2AN Micro USB to USB A Female OTG Adapter

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 399 ; Deal Price: Rs. 199 ; You Save: Rs. 200 (50%)

Mivi OAM2AN Micro USB to USB A Female OTG Adapter is available at 50% discount during Amazon Mivi Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 200 onwards during the sale.

Mivi Collar 2B Wireless Earphones

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (67%)

Mivi Collar 2B Wireless Earphones is available at 67% discount during Amazon Mivi Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 299 onwards during the sale.

Mivi Collar Flash Bluetooth Earphones

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 799 ; You Save: Rs. 2,200 (73%)

Mivi Collar Flash Bluetooth Earphones is available at 73% discount during Amazon Mivi Days sale. You can get this device for Rs.799 onwards during the sale.

Mivi Collar 2B Wireless Earphones

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (67%)

Mivi Collar 2B Wireless Earphones is available at 67% discount during Amazon Mivi Days sale. You can get this device for Rs.999 onwards during the sale.

Mivi OAC2A Type-C to USB A Female OTG Adapter - (Grey)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 799 ; Deal Price: Rs. 399 ; You Save: Rs. 400 (50%)

Mivi OAC2A Type-C to USB A Female OTG Adapter - (Grey) is available at 50% discount during Amazon Mivi Days sale. You can get this device for Rs.399 onwards during the sale.