Just In
- 55 min ago Possible Realme 9 Design Tipped Via Leaked Renders; What's New?
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Launching On June 23 In India Alongside Tab A7 Lite: What To Expect?
- 2 hrs ago Samsung ISOCELL JN1: The World’s Smallest 50MP Mobile Image Sensor
- 2 hrs ago Realme To Foray Into New Product Category; Might Launch Laptop And Tablet On June 15
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Audi e-Tron Arrives At Showrooms; India Launch On The Cards!
- Sports 16 years of Sunil Chhetri in international football
- Finance Why Major Economies Are Delaying A Break With The Fossil Fuel Industry: G7
- Education CBSE Introduces Free Online Course To Train Teachers On Storytelling As Pedagogy
- Movies Huma Qureshi Shares Her Mantra To Deal With Trolls!
- News Hyderabad boy with rare disorder get world's costliest drug as parents raise ₹16 crore
- Lifestyle Shilpa Shetty Kundra Stuns In Her Saree-Inspired Black Outfit With Interesting Palla And Silver Jewellery
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In June
Amazon MIVI Days Sale: Discount Offers On Headphones, True Wireless Earphones And More
If you are in search of a budget earphone, then MIVI is the brand that offers some of the good smartphone accessories. Amazon is now hosting a sale on various MIVI headphones and wireless earphones under the banner Amazon MIVI days, offering up to 71 percent discount on various products and we have listed some of the best deals of this sale.
Products like the Mivi Duopods M40 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are now available with a 63 percent discount with up to 63 percent discount and similar offers are also available on the Mivi Collar 2B Wireless Earphones, which are now available for Rs. 1,900. Here are all the top MIVI products you can buy during Amazon MIVI days.
Mivi DuoPods A25 True Wireless Earbuds
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 1,199 ; You Save: Rs. 1,800 (60%)
Mivi DuoPods A25 True Wireless Earbuds is available at 60% discount during Amazon MIVI Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,199 onwards during the sale
Mivi Duopods M40 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 1,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500.00 (63%)
Mivi Duopods M40 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds is available at 63% discount during Amazon MIVI Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,499 onwards during the sale
Mivi Collar 2B Wireless Earphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 1,099 ; You Save: Rs. 1,900.00 (63%)
Mivi Collar 2B Wireless Earphones is available at 63% discount during Amazon MIVI Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,099 onwards during the sale
Mivi OAC2A Type-C to USB A Female OTG Adapter - (Grey)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 799 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 326 ; You Save: Rs. 473 (59%)
Mivi OAC2A Type-C to USB A Female OTG Adapter - (Grey) is available at 59% discount during Amazon MIVI Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 326 onwards during the sale.
Mivi OAM2AN Micro USB to USB A Female OTG Adapter - (Grey)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 399 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 189 ; You Save: Rs. 210.00 (53%)
Mivi OAM2AN Micro USB to USB A Female OTG Adapter - (Grey) is available at 53% discount during Amazon MIVI Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 189 onwards during the sale.
Mivi 6 Feet Type C Cable with Khali Tough Bullet Proof Material (Black)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,199 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 349 ; You Save: Rs. 850.00 (71%)
Mivi 6 Feet Type C Cable with Khali Tough Bullet Proof Material (Black) is available at 71% discount during Amazon MIVI Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 349 onwards during the sale.
Mivi DuoPods M80 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 2,799 ; You Save: Rs. 3,200 (53%)
Mivi DuoPods M80 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds is available at 53% discount during Amazon MIVI Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,799 onwards during the sale.
Mivi Collar 2B Wireless Earphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 1,099 ; You Save: Rs. 1,900 (63%)
Mivi Collar 2B Wireless Earphones is available at 63% discount during Amazon MIVI Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,099 onwards during the sale.
Mivi OAC2AMN Type-C to Micro USB OTG Adapter
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 399 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 309 ; You Save: Rs. 90 (23%)
Mivi OAC2AMN Type-C to Micro USB OTG Adapter is available at 63% discount during Amazon MIVI Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,099 onwards during the sale.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
24,000
-
20,460
-
6,218
-
18,999
-
16,890
-
7,990
-
15,923
-
7,990
-
17,040
-
20,476