    Amazon Mobile Accessories Day: Offer On Power Banks, Headsets, Screen Protector, And More

    By
    |

    Amazon is one of the top shopping platforms, a place where you can get nearly everything delivered to the comfort of your home. Be it top gadgets like smartphones, laptops to simply kitchen and household items - Amazon has everything in store for you. Interestingly, Amazon is hosting a new shopping bonanza.

    Amazon Mobile Accessories Day
     

    The Amazon Mobile Accessories Day is live now, bringing in a massive discount on accessories like power banks, headsets, screen protectors, and so on.

    Power Bank Starting From Rs. 399

    Power Bank Starting From Rs. 399

    The Amazon Mobile Accessories Day is having a major offer on power banks. If you're looking for a new power bank, Amazon is offering them starting from as low as Rs. 399 from brands like Xiaomi, Syska, Ambrane, and so on.

    Headsets Starting From Rs. 199

    Headsets Starting From Rs. 199

    Headsets are one of the most essential accessory for your smartphone. Be it TWS earbuds or wired headsets, these are a must-have today. The Amazon Mobile Accessories Day is offering headsets starting as low as Rs. 199 from top brands.

    Cases And Covers Starting From Rs. 69
     

    Cases And Covers Starting From Rs. 69

    We all know how important cases and covers are for our smartphones. They help reduce the damage when dropped and protect the smartphone from dust and water. If you're looking for a new case or a cover for your smartphone, Amazon Mobile Accessories Day is the right place to shop, starting from Rs. 69.

    Screen Protector Starting From Rs. 99

    Screen Protector Starting From Rs. 99

    The Amazon Mobile Accessories Day is also offering a massive discount on screen protectors. Screen protectors, as the name suggests, helps avoid scratches and prevent your smartphone display from damage. You can get a new screen protector starting from Rs. 99.

    Cable Charging Starting From Rs. 99

    Cable Charging Starting From Rs. 99

    Charging Cable are another important accessory required for all smartphone users. If you're looking for an affordable charging cable, head over to the Amazon Mobile Accessories Day and get one for just Rs. 99.

    Mobile Holders Starting From Rs. 199

    Mobile Holders Starting From Rs. 199

    Creators understand the importance of having a good, stable mobile holder for all their video needs. The Amazon Mobile Accessories Day is offering a massive discount on handy mobile holders from top sellers. You can get one starting from Rs. 199.

    True Wireless Starting From Rs. 799

    True Wireless Starting From Rs. 799

    As noted, TWS earbuds are not only an accessory today but also a style statement. If you're looking for new TWS earbuds for yourself or to gift someone, the Amazon Mobile Accessories Day is the best place to shop. Here, you can get TWS earbuds starting as low as Rs. 799.

    Up To 60% Off Wall Charger

    Up To 60% Off Wall Charger

    Adding to the list is the wall charger. If you're looking for a new wall charger, the Amazon Mobile Accessories Day is the best place to check out. The sale is offering up to 60 percent on wall chargers.

    Up To 60% Off Fast Charger Adapters

    Up To 60% Off Fast Charger Adapters

    Fast charging technology is certainly a blessing! Fast charger adapters are another important mobile accessory. The Amazon Mobile Accessories Day is offering up to 60 percent discount on fast charger adapters.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 3:03 [IST]
    X