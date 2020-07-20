Amazon Mobile Accessories Days: Headsets, Power Banks, Case And Covers, Screen Protected And More

Right now, from July 20 to July 23, Amazon India is hosting the Amazon Mobile Accessories Days sale. During this four-day sale, accessories such as headphones, earbuds, power banks, cases and covers, screen guard, and others are available for as low as Rs. 99 onwards. What's more interesting is that there are products from top brands with a wide range of options.

Check out the offers you can avail during the Amazon Mobile Accessories Days sale below.

Headsets Starting From Rs. 199

During this sale, you can get your hands on headphones, headsets, and true wireless earbuds at an attractive discount. There headphones from a range of brands including Realme, OnePlus, Jabra, boAt, Skullcandy, and much more during this sale.

Power Banks Starting From Rs. 499

Are you looking forward to buy a power bank to take care of your smartphone? Well, the Amazon India sale is the right time as you can avail lucrative offers and discounts on the same. Until July 23, 2020, you can grab power banks staring from Rs. 499 from Amazon.

Case And Covers Starting From Rs. 99

Cases and protective covers are the commonly used accessories for smartphones. The ongoing sale on Amazon sale lists the same from as low as Rs. 99. You will get a variety of cases and covers so that you can buy the one that suits your preferences.

Cables And Charging Starting From Rs. 99

Amazon India has listed a slew of charging cables and chargers meant for smartphone users. Right now, during the mobile accessories sale, the online retailer sells these at attractive pricing starting from just Rs. 99. So, if you need a charging cable or charger for your smartphone, head on to Amazon and book one right now.

Screen Protectors Starting From Rs. 99

Screen protectors or screen guards are also the most commonly used accessories by smartphone users. Looking for a screen protector for your device? This is the right time as the online retailer Amazon India sells the same for as low as just Rs. 99 onwards.

Up To 50% Off On Mounts, Selfie Sticks And More

Besides these, the other smartphone accessories used predominantly include selfie sticks, mobile holders, mounts, and more. The Amazon India sale that is going on until July 23 sells these products at up to 50%.