ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Mobile Accessories Days: Headsets, Power Banks, Case And Covers, Screen Protected And More

    By
    |

    The online retailer Amazon India provides some of the most enticing offers and discounts on a slew of products. It is for this reason that many people wait for the Amazon sale to be announced as these take make the products much more affordable., Furthermore, there will be some attractive offers such as no-cost EMI payment, exchange discount and other partnership discounts as well.

    Amazon Mobile Accessories Days sale
     

    Right now, from July 20 to July 23, Amazon India is hosting the Amazon Mobile Accessories Days sale. During this four-day sale, accessories such as headphones, earbuds, power banks, cases and covers, screen guard, and others are available for as low as Rs. 99 onwards. What's more interesting is that there are products from top brands with a wide range of options.

    Check out the offers you can avail during the Amazon Mobile Accessories Days sale below.

     

    Headsets Starting From Rs. 199

    Headsets Starting From Rs. 199

    During this sale, you can get your hands on headphones, headsets, and true wireless earbuds at an attractive discount. There headphones from a range of brands including Realme, OnePlus, Jabra, boAt, Skullcandy, and much more during this sale.

    Power Banks Starting From Rs. 499

    Power Banks Starting From Rs. 499

    Are you looking forward to buy a power bank to take care of your smartphone? Well, the Amazon India sale is the right time as you can avail lucrative offers and discounts on the same. Until July 23, 2020, you can grab power banks staring from Rs. 499 from Amazon.

    Case And Covers Starting From Rs. 99
     

    Case And Covers Starting From Rs. 99

    Cases and protective covers are the commonly used accessories for smartphones. The ongoing sale on Amazon sale lists the same from as low as Rs. 99. You will get a variety of cases and covers so that you can buy the one that suits your preferences.

    Cables And Charging Starting From Rs. 99

    Cables And Charging Starting From Rs. 99

    Amazon India has listed a slew of charging cables and chargers meant for smartphone users. Right now, during the mobile accessories sale, the online retailer sells these at attractive pricing starting from just Rs. 99. So, if you need a charging cable or charger for your smartphone, head on to Amazon and book one right now.

    Screen Protectors Starting From Rs. 99

    Screen Protectors Starting From Rs. 99

    Screen protectors or screen guards are also the most commonly used accessories by smartphone users. Looking for a screen protector for your device? This is the right time as the online retailer Amazon India sells the same for as low as just Rs. 99 onwards.

    Up To 50% Off On Mounts, Selfie Sticks And More

    Up To 50% Off On Mounts, Selfie Sticks And More

    Besides these, the other smartphone accessories used predominantly include selfie sticks, mobile holders, mounts, and more. The Amazon India sale that is going on until July 23 sells these products at up to 50%.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X