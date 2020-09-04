Just In
Amazon Mobiles Accessories Days Sale: Up To 70% Discount On Headsets, Power Banks And More
Amazon India has come up with the next iteration of Amazon Mobile Accessories Day sale providing exciting deals and discounts on a slew of products. This sale is being hosted from time to time in order to let buyers get their hands on accessories from as low as Rs. 99.
Well, the current Amazon Mobile Accessories Days sale will be hosted from September 3 to September 6. During the four-day sale, you can get products from leading brands at great prices thereby leaving you spoilt for choice. Also, there are partner offers, additional discounts and no-cost EMI payment as well. Check out the offers from below.
Up To 60% Off On Headsets
Headsets come in various types including regular earphones, over-the-ear headphones, truly wireless earbuds, and neckband wireless earphones. You can get up to 60% off on such products during the ongoing Amazon sale.
Up To 70% off On Power Banks
If you want to upgrade your power bank for a better on-the-go charging experience, then you can purchase the same via Amazon India. The portal lists a slew of power banks available at a discount of up to 70% on Amazon India.
Cases And Covers Starting From Rs. 99
Smartphones need cases and covers to keep them protected from the daily wear and tear and accidental drops. Amazon India is selling a series of protective cases and covers starting from Rs. 99. Notably, there are a slew of cases meant for premium smartphones too.
Up To 60% Off On Cables And Chargers
Have you got your smartphone's charger or chargiing cable damaged? Well, the online retailer Amazon India is selling a slew of cables and chargers until September 6. Head on to Amazon and choose the one you want at up to 60% discount.
Screen Protector Starting From Rs. 99
A screen protector is an essential accessory for any smartphone user as the same protects the display from scratches and damages. During the ongoing sale on Amazon, you can get your hands on a screen protector starting Rs. 99.
Up To 70% Off On Mount Holders And More
A list of smartphone accessories including mounts and holders to house the smartphones, selfie sticks and popsockets among others. Make use of the Mobile Accessories Days sale on Amazon to get up to 70% discount on the same.
