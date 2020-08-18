ENGLISH

    Amazon Mobiles Accessories Days Sale: Up To 60% Offers On Headsets, Power Banks, Cables And More

    By
    |

    Amazon India comes up with exciting deals and offers on a timely basis. As it sells a slew of products at a much more affordable price point during these offer periods, people who want to upgrade wait for these sales and purchase what they want. In addition to discounts, there will be exchange discount, partner offers, and no-cost EMI payment too.

    Amazon Mobiles Accessories Days: Offers And Discounts
     

    Now, Amazon India is hosting the Mobile Accessories Days sale from August 18 to August 21. During this four-day sale, you will get attractive discounts on accessories such as power banks, headphones, cases, earbuds, screen guards, etc.

    You can buy these products starting from as low as just Rs. 99. Check out the offers available during the ongoing sale on Amazon India here.

    Up To 60% Off On Headsets

    Up To 60% Off On Headsets

    Headsets are available in various types such as regular earphones, over-the-ear headphones, truly wireless earbuds, and wireless earphones. You can get up to 60% off on these headsets on choosing to purchase the same via the Amazon Mobile Accessories Days sale.

    Up To 70% Off On Power Banks

    Up To 70% Off On Power Banks

    Do want to upgrade to a power bank? Well, you can purchase the one that suits your requirement from the list of power banks that are available on Amazon India until August 21, 2020. Notably, Amazon sells power banks starting from Rs. 499.

    Cases And Covers Starts From Rs. 99
     

    Cases And Covers Starts From Rs. 99

    Smartphones need protective cases and covers to keep them protected from damage. And, Amazon India lists a slew of cases and covers priced from Rs. 99. There are many types of cases that you can use for your smartphone based on your choice.

    Up To 60% Off On Cables And Chargers

    Up To 60% Off On Cables And Chargers

    Are you looking for a new charging cable for your smartphone? Well, the Amazon Mobile Accessories Days sale lists a collection of cables and chargers on sale until August 21, 2020. You can get these accessories at up to a whopping 60% discount.

    Screen Protectors Starting From Rs. 99

    Screen Protectors Starting From Rs. 99

    Screen protectors or screen guards are quite essential for any smartphone user as the same protects the display from scratches and damages. You can book on for your smartphone on Amazon India for as low as Rs. 99 onwards.

    Up To 70% Off On Mobile Holders And Popsockets

    Up To 70% Off On Mobile Holders And Popsockets

    There are other smartphone accessories such as mounts and holders to house the smartphones, selfie sticks and popsockets as well. You can get your hands on these devices from Amazon India at up to 70% off during the sale.

