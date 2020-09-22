Amazon Noise Audio Days Sale 2020: Up To 50% Off On Audio Products

While Noise products are already affordable in their category, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting a three-day Noise Audio sale that will last until September 22. During this sale, you will be able to get your hands on a range of Noise products at relatively more affordable price points. Check out the offers below.

40% Off On Noise Tune Active Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

Noise Tune Active wireless bluetooth earphones featuring stylish looks and a long-lasting battery life can be purchased for as low as Rs. 1.199 during the Amazon Audio sale.

40% Off On Noise Tune Charge Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

After a 40% discount, the Noise Tune Charge Wireless Bluetooth earphones featuring a bass booster button with a Qualcomm chipset. It is priced at Rs. 1,499 during the ongoing Amazon sale.

50% Off On Noise Shots XO Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Noise Shots XO wireless earbuds is available for just Rs. 4.499 by the online retailer Amazon. What's interesting is that you can get your hands on a pair of premium-looking metallic with Qualcomm aptX at this pricing during the sale.

58% Off On Noise Shots Nuvo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Noise Shots Nuvo Wireless Bluetooth earbuds comes with dynamic drivers that can deliver an immersive sound output. It is up for grabs for Rs. 2,099 on Amazon right now.

50% Off On Noise Shots Rush Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Noise Shots Rush Wireless Bluetooth features a low latency mode for gaming and comes with three preset Equalizer modes. This pair of wireless earbuds can be bought for Rsm 3,499 on Amazon during this sale.