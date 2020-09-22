ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Noise Audio Days Sale 2020: Up To 50% Off On Audio Products

    By
    |

    Noise, a Indian brand is known for the launch of a wide range of accessories in the affordable market segment. It specialises in launching smartphone cases, portable speakers, Bluetooth headphones, action cameras and wireless chargers among others. Of late, with the popularity in the use of Bluetooth headsets and truly wireless earbuds, Noise has come up with many such products for its users.

    Amazon Noise Audio Days Sale 2020
     

    While Noise products are already affordable in their category, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting a three-day Noise Audio sale that will last until September 22. During this sale, you will be able to get your hands on a range of Noise products at relatively more affordable price points. Check out the offers below.

    40% Off On Noise Tune Active Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

    40% Off On Noise Tune Active Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

    Noise Tune Active wireless bluetooth earphones featuring stylish looks and a long-lasting battery life can be purchased for as low as Rs. 1.199 during the Amazon Audio sale.

    40% Off On Noise Tune Charge Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

    40% Off On Noise Tune Charge Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

    After a 40% discount, the Noise Tune Charge Wireless Bluetooth earphones featuring a bass booster button with a Qualcomm chipset. It is priced at Rs. 1,499 during the ongoing Amazon sale.

    50% Off On Noise Shots XO Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
     

    50% Off On Noise Shots XO Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

    Noise Shots XO wireless earbuds is available for just Rs. 4.499 by the online retailer Amazon. What's interesting is that you can get your hands on a pair of premium-looking metallic with Qualcomm aptX at this pricing during the sale.

    58% Off On Noise Shots Nuvo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

    58% Off On Noise Shots Nuvo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

    Noise Shots Nuvo Wireless Bluetooth earbuds comes with dynamic drivers that can deliver an immersive sound output. It is up for grabs for Rs. 2,099 on Amazon right now.

    50% Off On Noise Shots Rush Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

    50% Off On Noise Shots Rush Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

    Noise Shots Rush Wireless Bluetooth features a low latency mode for gaming and comes with three preset Equalizer modes. This pair of wireless earbuds can be bought for Rsm 3,499 on Amazon during this sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 7:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X