Amazon Power Banks Days Sale: Discount Offers On Power Banks To Buy In India

Eventually, this is the right time to buy power banks to keep our devices charged. To make it easier to purchase power banks, Amazon India is offering power banks at up to a whopping 65 percent discount.

There are power banks starting from 10,000mAh battery starting from Rs. 449. There are power banks with wireless charging and fast charging as well. You can get these power banks at discount during the Amazon Power Banks Days sale from September 15 to September 17. Here, we have listed out the power banks available at a discount on Amazon India right now.

Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,199 , Deal Price: Rs. 1,699 ; You Save: Rs. 500 (23%)

Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh is available at 23% discount during Amazon Power Banks Days Sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 1,699 onwards during the sale.

Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 3i with 18W Fast Charging (Midnight Black)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,299.00, Deal Price: Rs. 999 , You Save: Rs. 300 (23%)

Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 3i with 18W Fast Charging is available at 23% discount during Amazon Power Banks Days Sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 10000 mAh Power Bank (Fast PD Charging, 18 W)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,299, Deal Price: Rs. 1,099, You Save: Rs. 200 (15%)

OnePlus 10000 mAh Power Bank (Fast PD Charging, 18 W) is available at 15% discount during Amazon Power Banks Days Sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 1,099 onwards during the sale.

URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer Ultra Compact Power Bank with 12W Fast Charge

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,499 , Deal Price: Rs. 649 , You Save: Rs. 1,850 (74%)

OnePlus 10000 mAh Power Bank (Fast PD Charging, 18 W) is available at 74% discount during Amazon Power Banks Days Sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 649 onwards during the sale.

pTron Dynamo Pro 10000mAh 18W QC3.0 PD Power Bank

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999.00, Deal Price: Rs. 699 , You Save: Rs. 2,300 (77%)

pTron Dynamo Pro 10000mAh 18W QC3.0 PD Power Bank is available at 77% discount during Amazon Power Banks Days Sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 699 onwards during the sale.

Zebronics ZEB-MD20000G3 - 20000 mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,999.00, Deal Price: Rs. 1,049 , You Save: Rs. 950 (48%)

Zebronics ZEB-MD20000G3 - 20000 mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank is available at 48% discount during Amazon Power Banks Days Sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 1,049 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank (Black)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,999.00, Deal Price: Rs. 1,499, You Save: Rs. 500 (25%)

Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank (Black), is available at 25% discount during Amazon Power Banks Days Sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 1,499 onwards during the sale.

Ambrane 20000mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,499 , Price: Rs. 1,299 , You Save: Rs.1,200 (48%)

Ambrane 20000mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank is available at 48% discount during Amazon Power Banks Days Sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.