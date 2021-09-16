Just In
- 6 min ago What Do IP6X And WR50 Ratings On Apple Watch Series 7 Stand For?
- 12 min ago Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With Snapdragon 778G Goes Official; India Launch Tipped For This Month
- 53 min ago Redmi Smart TV Models India Launch Slated For September 22
- 56 min ago How Can Telecom Relief Package Will Help Vodafone-Idea From Bankruptcy?
Don't Miss
- Movies Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Gets Degree Despite Dropping Out Of College; Sutapa Sikdar Has This To Say!
- News Mann ki Baat: PM invites citizens to share their ideas
- Finance UN Estimates Indian Economy Will Grow At 7.2% In 2021, Fall Next Year
- Sports England cricketers mulling to boycott Ashes series in Australia, here's the reason why
- Automobiles Yamaha YZF-R15M India Launch On September 21: New Design, Expected Connected Features & More
- Lifestyle No Of People Who Got At Least One Jab In India Highest In World: Health Ministry
- Education NEET SS 2021: NBE To Start NEET Super Specialty 2021 Registration On Sep 22
- Travel Why You Should Visit India's Least-Visited Beautiful Places
Amazon Power Banks Days Sale: Discount Offers On Power Banks To Buy In India
Power Banks are very useful gadgets or accessories in our daily lives. These handy devices help you to charge your smartphone and headphones while you are on the go. Now, India is moving towards complete unlock post the pandemic and schools, colleges and offices are opening up.
Eventually, this is the right time to buy power banks to keep our devices charged. To make it easier to purchase power banks, Amazon India is offering power banks at up to a whopping 65 percent discount.
There are power banks starting from 10,000mAh battery starting from Rs. 449. There are power banks with wireless charging and fast charging as well. You can get these power banks at discount during the Amazon Power Banks Days sale from September 15 to September 17. Here, we have listed out the power banks available at a discount on Amazon India right now.
Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,199 , Deal Price: Rs. 1,699 ; You Save: Rs. 500 (23%)
Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh is available at 23% discount during Amazon Power Banks Days Sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 1,699 onwards during the sale.
Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 3i with 18W Fast Charging (Midnight Black)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,299.00, Deal Price: Rs. 999 , You Save: Rs. 300 (23%)
Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 3i with 18W Fast Charging is available at 23% discount during Amazon Power Banks Days Sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 10000 mAh Power Bank (Fast PD Charging, 18 W)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,299, Deal Price: Rs. 1,099, You Save: Rs. 200 (15%)
OnePlus 10000 mAh Power Bank (Fast PD Charging, 18 W) is available at 15% discount during Amazon Power Banks Days Sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 1,099 onwards during the sale.
URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer Ultra Compact Power Bank with 12W Fast Charge
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,499 , Deal Price: Rs. 649 , You Save: Rs. 1,850 (74%)
OnePlus 10000 mAh Power Bank (Fast PD Charging, 18 W) is available at 74% discount during Amazon Power Banks Days Sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 649 onwards during the sale.
pTron Dynamo Pro 10000mAh 18W QC3.0 PD Power Bank
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999.00, Deal Price: Rs. 699 , You Save: Rs. 2,300 (77%)
pTron Dynamo Pro 10000mAh 18W QC3.0 PD Power Bank is available at 77% discount during Amazon Power Banks Days Sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 699 onwards during the sale.
Zebronics ZEB-MD20000G3 - 20000 mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,999.00, Deal Price: Rs. 1,049 , You Save: Rs. 950 (48%)
Zebronics ZEB-MD20000G3 - 20000 mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank is available at 48% discount during Amazon Power Banks Days Sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 1,049 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank (Black)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,999.00, Deal Price: Rs. 1,499, You Save: Rs. 500 (25%)
Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank (Black), is available at 25% discount during Amazon Power Banks Days Sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 1,499 onwards during the sale.
Ambrane 20000mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,499 , Price: Rs. 1,299 , You Save: Rs.1,200 (48%)
Ambrane 20000mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank is available at 48% discount during Amazon Power Banks Days Sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
56,360
-
43,330
-
32,025
-
20,999
-
15,677
-
9,999
-
20,893
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
7,999