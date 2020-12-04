Amazon pTron Bass Days Sale Upto 70% Off On Earphones, Earbuds And More

Well, Amazon India is hosting the pTron Days Sale from December 4 to 6 to sell the products from the company at attractive discounts. During this sale, you can get your hands on the pTron audio products at significant discounts and no-cost EMI payment option among other benefits.

Check out the entire lineup of pTron audio products available at a discount during the ongoing Amazon pTron Days Sale below.

74% Off On pTron Boom Ultima 4D Dual Driver, in-Ear Gaming Wired Headphones

In-ear Dual Driver Wired Earphones with Stereo Sound & Bass

In-line Remote Control with Mic, Music & Call Control. Impedance: 32Ω

1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888

Dual Driver Ensures Better Sound Separation; Ergonomic Design; Passive noise cancellation

Comfort & Durable; Gold-plated 3.5mm Audio Jack; Widely compatible with 3.5mm Audio Port Devices; 1.2m Tangle-free Cable

62% Off On pTron Bassbuds Pro in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

In-ear True Wireless Stereo earbuds (TWS) featuring Smart Touch Control & Bass

On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience, Type-C port ensures fast charging

1 year manufacturer warranty

Ultra-mini Size Ergonomic Design; Lightweight; 4 Hours of Talk-time; 3 Hours Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extended Playtime up to 12 Hours using Charging Case; LCD Display Compact Charging Case

Bluetooth 5.0, 10m Seamless Connectivity; 40*2 mAh Battery; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours Standby Time; Type-C Charging Cable included

Supports Voice Assistant; Universal Earbuds; 300mAh Magnetic Charging Case; 2-3 Charge Cycles

52% Off On pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with Stereo Sound & Bass

On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience

Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extended Playtime up to 20 Hours with the Charging Case; 5 Hours of Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours of Standby-time

10m Wireless range; Voice Assistant Support; 400mAh Compact & Portable Charging Case, Micro USB Charging Cable Provided; Up to 2 to 3 Charge Cycles

These wireless earphones with built-in microphone ensure hands-free music and call management, just press the multi-function buttons (MFB) on the earbuds to enjoy the hands-free experience

60% Off On pTron Bassbuds Lite V2 In-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with Stereo Sound & Bass

On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience

Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extended Playtime up to 20 Hours using Charging Case; 5 Hours of Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours of Standby-time

10m Wireless range; Voice Assistant Support; 400mAh Compact & Portable Charging Case, Micro USB Charging Cable Provided; Up to 2 to 3 Charge Cycles

Ergonomic and lightweight design fit comfortably and snugly in your ear, provide perfect fit and comfort for all-day wearing with no distractions

72% Off On pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones

125mAh Li-Polymer battery ensures music playback time of 6 hours

In-ear wireless headphones with Hi-Fi Sound, high bass & magnetic earbuds

In-line remote control allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience

Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Music & Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 10m Wireless Range; Strong Connectivity; Passive Noise Cancelation; Lightweight earphones

Ergonomic Sports Design; 125mAh Li-Polymer Rechargeable Battery, 200 Hrs Standby Time, Micro USB Charging (cable provided), Widely Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets

72% Off On pTron Tangent Beats Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones

Ergonomic Magnetic Earbuds; Secure-fit; Sweat & Dust-proof; Passive Noise Cancellation; Universal Bluetooth Earphones; 110mAh Li-Polymer Batter; Micro USB Charging Cable included

In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Neckband with 6 Hours Playback-time & Mic

In-line Remote Control Allow Calls & Music Control for a Hands-free Experience

Super Flexible Band; Stereo Audio with Bass; Bluetooth 5.0; 10m Wireless Range; 7 Hrs Talk-time; 1.5 Hour Charge Time; 100 Hours Standby-time

Google Assistant/Siri Voice Assistance Support

10mm Dynamic Driver Ensures Exquisite Sound Details with Bass

70% Off On pTron HBE6 Headphone (High Bass Earphones) Metal in-Ear Wired Headset

In-ear stereo wired earphones with 10mm dynamic drivers

In-line Remote Control with Mic, Music & Call Control

Erogonomic design; passive noise cancellation; metal housing; Lightweight

Universal 3.5mm audio jack; Wide Compatibility with 3.5mm audio port devices; 1m tangle-free cable

71% Off On pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear True Wireless Headphones

In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with Stereo Sound & Bass

On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience

Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extended Playtime up to 20 Hours with the Charging Case; 5 Hours of Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours of Standby-time

10m Wireless range; Voice Assistant Support; 400mAh Compact & Portable Charging Case, Micro USB Charging Cable Provided; Up to 2 to 3 Charge Cycles

These wireless earphones with built-in microphone ensure hands-free music and call management, just press the multi-function buttons (MFB) on the earbuds to enjoy the hands-free experience

60% Off On pTron Bassbuds Lite in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with Stereo Sound & Bass

On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience

Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extended Playtime up to 20 Hours using Charging Case; 5 Hours of Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours of Standby-time

10m Wireless range; Voice Assistant Support; 400mAh Compact & Portable Charging Case, Micro USB Charging Cable Provided; Up to 2 to 3 Charge Cycles

Ergonomic and lightweight design fit comfortably and snugly in your ear, provide perfect fit and comfort for all-day wearing with no distractions

60% Off On pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones

Over-the-ear Wireless Headphones with Stereo Sound & Bass

On-the earcap multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience

Bluetooth 5.0; 12 Hours Music Play-time; 10 Hours of Talk-time; 2 Hours Charging Time; 500 Hours of Standby-time. Speaker Sensitivity: 105dB±3dB

Comfort-fit; Lightweight; 10m Wireless range; 400mAh Battery, Aux Port Enabled; Micro USB Charging Cable Provided

Enjoy true and pure stereo sound quality from large 40mm speakers with superior output. Get the best deep bass and accurate notes with these Bluetooth headphones

60% Off On pTron Atom Rover Mono in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

