Amazon pTron Bass Days Sale Upto 70% Off On Earphones, Earbuds And More
One of the popular domestic brands that is involved in launching consumer electronics and mobile accessories is pTron. This company has launched several products across categories such as smartwatches, headsets, Bluetooth headphones, portable Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds among others. If you are interested in buying products from pTron, then the ongoing sale on Amazon India could be the right time.
Well, Amazon India is hosting the pTron Days Sale from December 4 to 6 to sell the products from the company at attractive discounts. During this sale, you can get your hands on the pTron audio products at significant discounts and no-cost EMI payment option among other benefits.
Check out the entire lineup of pTron audio products available at a discount during the ongoing Amazon pTron Days Sale below.
74% Off On pTron Boom Ultima 4D Dual Driver, in-Ear Gaming Wired Headphones
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- In-ear Dual Driver Wired Earphones with Stereo Sound & Bass
- In-line Remote Control with Mic, Music & Call Control. Impedance: 32Ω
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888
- Dual Driver Ensures Better Sound Separation; Ergonomic Design; Passive noise cancellation
- Comfort & Durable; Gold-plated 3.5mm Audio Jack; Widely compatible with 3.5mm Audio Port Devices; 1.2m Tangle-free Cable
62% Off On pTron Bassbuds Pro in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- In-ear True Wireless Stereo earbuds (TWS) featuring Smart Touch Control & Bass
- On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience, Type-C port ensures fast charging
- 1 year manufacturer warranty
- Ultra-mini Size Ergonomic Design; Lightweight; 4 Hours of Talk-time; 3 Hours Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extended Playtime up to 12 Hours using Charging Case; LCD Display Compact Charging Case
- Bluetooth 5.0, 10m Seamless Connectivity; 40*2 mAh Battery; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours Standby Time; Type-C Charging Cable included
- Supports Voice Assistant; Universal Earbuds; 300mAh Magnetic Charging Case; 2-3 Charge Cycles
52% Off On pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with Stereo Sound & Bass
- On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888
- Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extended Playtime up to 20 Hours with the Charging Case; 5 Hours of Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours of Standby-time
- 10m Wireless range; Voice Assistant Support; 400mAh Compact & Portable Charging Case, Micro USB Charging Cable Provided; Up to 2 to 3 Charge Cycles
- These wireless earphones with built-in microphone ensure hands-free music and call management, just press the multi-function buttons (MFB) on the earbuds to enjoy the hands-free experience
60% Off On pTron Bassbuds Lite V2 In-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with Stereo Sound & Bass
- On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888
- Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extended Playtime up to 20 Hours using Charging Case; 5 Hours of Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours of Standby-time
- 10m Wireless range; Voice Assistant Support; 400mAh Compact & Portable Charging Case, Micro USB Charging Cable Provided; Up to 2 to 3 Charge Cycles
- Ergonomic and lightweight design fit comfortably and snugly in your ear, provide perfect fit and comfort for all-day wearing with no distractions
72% Off On pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 125mAh Li-Polymer battery ensures music playback time of 6 hours
- In-ear wireless headphones with Hi-Fi Sound, high bass & magnetic earbuds
- In-line remote control allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888
- Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Music & Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 10m Wireless Range; Strong Connectivity; Passive Noise Cancelation; Lightweight earphones
- Ergonomic Sports Design; 125mAh Li-Polymer Rechargeable Battery, 200 Hrs Standby Time, Micro USB Charging (cable provided), Widely Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets
72% Off On pTron Tangent Beats Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Ergonomic Magnetic Earbuds; Secure-fit; Sweat & Dust-proof; Passive Noise Cancellation; Universal Bluetooth Earphones; 110mAh Li-Polymer Batter; Micro USB Charging Cable included
- In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Neckband with 6 Hours Playback-time & Mic
- In-line Remote Control Allow Calls & Music Control for a Hands-free Experience
- Super Flexible Band; Stereo Audio with Bass; Bluetooth 5.0; 10m Wireless Range; 7 Hrs Talk-time; 1.5 Hour Charge Time; 100 Hours Standby-time
- Google Assistant/Siri Voice Assistance Support
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888
- 10mm Dynamic Driver Ensures Exquisite Sound Details with Bass
70% Off On pTron HBE6 Headphone (High Bass Earphones) Metal in-Ear Wired Headset
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- In-ear stereo wired earphones with 10mm dynamic drivers
- In-line Remote Control with Mic, Music & Call Control
- 6 months manufacturer warranty, for any queries please contact_us on: [040-67138888]
- Erogonomic design; passive noise cancellation; metal housing; Lightweight
- Universal 3.5mm audio jack; Wide Compatibility with 3.5mm audio port devices; 1m tangle-free cable
71% Off On pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear True Wireless Headphones
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with Stereo Sound & Bass
- On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888
- Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extended Playtime up to 20 Hours with the Charging Case; 5 Hours of Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours of Standby-time
- 10m Wireless range; Voice Assistant Support; 400mAh Compact & Portable Charging Case, Micro USB Charging Cable Provided; Up to 2 to 3 Charge Cycles
- These wireless earphones with built-in microphone ensure hands-free music and call management, just press the multi-function buttons (MFB) on the earbuds to enjoy the hands-free experience
60% Off On pTron Bassbuds Lite in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with Stereo Sound & Bass
- On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888
- Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extended Playtime up to 20 Hours using Charging Case; 5 Hours of Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours of Standby-time
- 10m Wireless range; Voice Assistant Support; 400mAh Compact & Portable Charging Case, Micro USB Charging Cable Provided; Up to 2 to 3 Charge Cycles
- Ergonomic and lightweight design fit comfortably and snugly in your ear, provide perfect fit and comfort for all-day wearing with no distractions
60% Off On pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Over-the-ear Wireless Headphones with Stereo Sound & Bass
- On-the earcap multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888
- Bluetooth 5.0; 12 Hours Music Play-time; 10 Hours of Talk-time; 2 Hours Charging Time; 500 Hours of Standby-time. Speaker Sensitivity: 105dB±3dB
- Comfort-fit; Lightweight; 10m Wireless range; 400mAh Battery, Aux Port Enabled; Micro USB Charging Cable Provided
- Enjoy true and pure stereo sound quality from large 40mm speakers with superior output. Get the best deep bass and accurate notes with these Bluetooth headphones
60% Off On pTron Atom Rover Mono in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- In-ear mono Wireless Earphone with crystal audio
- On-the earbud multi-function button allows calls & music control for a hands-free experience
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888
- Bluetooth 4.1 CSR chip; 10m wireless range; 8 hours of talk-time; universal earphone; rotatable earbud; HD mic; lightweight
- 90mAh Li-polymer battery; 200hrs of standby time; 1.5 hours charging time; micro USB charging cable included63
