Amazon pTron Days Sale 2020: Attractive Discounts And Offers On Headphones
pTron is a domestic brand that is known for its portfolio of consumer electronics and mobile accessories. The company has launched numerous electronic products including smartwatches, Bluetooth headsets, TWS earbuds, portable Bluetooth speakers, networking equipment, and more. Now, pTron and Amazon India have announced a sale so that buyers can get attractive discounts on its audio products range.
55% Off On pTron Bassbuds Pro in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
The pTron Bassbuds Pro in-ear true wireless earbuds is priced at Rs. 1,299. It is a pair of ultra-mini earbuds with smart touch control, a digital display Type-C power case, and over 12 hours of playtime. You can get your hands on this pair of TWS earbuds at a discount of 55%.
Notably, pTron headsets are available starting from Rs. 199 during the Amazon pTron Days sale that will last from July 3 to July 7. Check out the offers on pTron headphones, earphones, and true wireless earbuds from below.
60% Off On pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth
The pTron BassBuds in-ear true wireless earbuds is available a whopping discount of 60% that takes its cost down to Rs. 999. It features fast and seamless Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, HiFi stereo sound with Bass, and over 20 hours of playtime on a single charge.
55% Off On pTron Bassbuds Lite V2 in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (TWS) with Mic
pTron BassBuds Lite V2 in-ear true wireless earbuds is available for Rs. 899 via Amazon after a discount of 55%. This product flaunts a stylish and innovative design, a voice assistant with binaural calls, and over 20 hours of HiFi music playtime.
70% Off On pTron BassFest Evo Intunes Magnetic in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth
The pTron Bassfest Evo wireless headphones can be grabbed for as low as Rs. 599 during the ongoing Amazon pTron Days sale as it gets a discount of 70%. It features a magnetic in-ear design, HiFi Sound with clear vocals, and Bluetooth 5.0 as well.
77% Off On pTron Boom 2 4D in-Ear Dual Driver Wired Headphones with Mic
pTron Boom 2 4D in-ear Dual Driver Wired headphones along with mic is available at a discount of 77%, which takes its cost down to Rs. 399. This headphones could be best suited for those who want a normal pair of headphones.
55% Off On pTron Bassbuds Lite V2 in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
The pTron Bassbuds Lite V2 in-ear true wireless Bluetooth headphones comes with a mic for calling capabilities. This pair of Bluetooth headphones gets a discount of 55% and is priced at Rs. 899.
65% Off On pTron Tangent Evo 8 Hours Music Time
The pTron Tangent Evo 8 in-ear wireless Bluetooth headphones features a mic and delivers 8 hours of music playback time on a single charge. This Bluetooth headphones is available for Rs. 699 and comes with a discount of 65% o Amazon India.
