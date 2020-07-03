Amazon pTron Days Sale 2020: Attractive Discounts And Offers On Headphones

55% Off On pTron Bassbuds Pro in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

The pTron Bassbuds Pro in-ear true wireless earbuds is priced at Rs. 1,299. It is a pair of ultra-mini earbuds with smart touch control, a digital display Type-C power case, and over 12 hours of playtime. You can get your hands on this pair of TWS earbuds at a discount of 55%.

Notably, pTron headsets are available starting from Rs. 199 during the Amazon pTron Days sale that will last from July 3 to July 7. Check out the offers on pTron headphones, earphones, and true wireless earbuds from below.

60% Off On pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth

The pTron BassBuds in-ear true wireless earbuds is available a whopping discount of 60% that takes its cost down to Rs. 999. It features fast and seamless Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, HiFi stereo sound with Bass, and over 20 hours of playtime on a single charge.

55% Off On pTron Bassbuds Lite V2 in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (TWS) with Mic

pTron BassBuds Lite V2 in-ear true wireless earbuds is available for Rs. 899 via Amazon after a discount of 55%. This product flaunts a stylish and innovative design, a voice assistant with binaural calls, and over 20 hours of HiFi music playtime.

70% Off On pTron BassFest Evo Intunes Magnetic in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth

The pTron Bassfest Evo wireless headphones can be grabbed for as low as Rs. 599 during the ongoing Amazon pTron Days sale as it gets a discount of 70%. It features a magnetic in-ear design, HiFi Sound with clear vocals, and Bluetooth 5.0 as well.

77% Off On pTron Boom 2 4D in-Ear Dual Driver Wired Headphones with Mic

pTron Boom 2 4D in-ear Dual Driver Wired headphones along with mic is available at a discount of 77%, which takes its cost down to Rs. 399. This headphones could be best suited for those who want a normal pair of headphones.

55% Off On pTron Bassbuds Lite V2 in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

The pTron Bassbuds Lite V2 in-ear true wireless Bluetooth headphones comes with a mic for calling capabilities. This pair of Bluetooth headphones gets a discount of 55% and is priced at Rs. 899.

65% Off On pTron Tangent Evo 8 Hours Music Time

The pTron Tangent Evo 8 in-ear wireless Bluetooth headphones features a mic and delivers 8 hours of music playback time on a single charge. This Bluetooth headphones is available for Rs. 699 and comes with a discount of 65% o Amazon India.