Amazon pTron Music Day 2021: Discount Offer On Bluetooth Headphones
pTron is a homegrown brand known for its portfolio of consumer electronics and mobile accessories. The company's portfolio includes numerous electronic products such as smartwatches, Bluetooth headsets, TWS earbuds, portable Bluetooth speakers, networking equipment, and more. Now, pTron and Amazon India have announced a sale so that buyers can get attractive discounts on its audio products range.
Well, the Amazon pTron Music Day sale for 2021 is here to provide attractive discounts and offers for those who want to ensure to purchase any audio product or accessory, then you can take a look at the offers and discounts you can check out the offers listed below.
53% Off On pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with Stereo Sound & Bass
- On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888
- Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extended Playtime up to 20 Hours with the Charging Case; 5 Hours of Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours of Standby-time
- 10m Wireless range; Voice Assistant Support; 400mAh Compact & Portable Charging Case, Micro USB Charging Cable Provided; Up to 2 to 3 Charge Cycles
- These wireless earphones with built-in microphone ensure hands-free music and call management, just press the multi-function buttons (MFB) on the earbuds to enjoy the hands-free experience
67% Off On pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 125mAh Li-Polymer battery ensures music playback time of 6 hours
- In-ear wireless headphones with Hi-Fi Sound, high bass & magnetic earbuds
- In-line remote control allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888
- Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Music & Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 10m Wireless Range; Strong Connectivity; Passive Noise Cancelation; Lightweight earphones
- Ergonomic Sports Design; 125mAh Li-Polymer Rechargeable Battery, 200 Hrs Standby Time, Micro USB Charging (cable provided), Widely Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets
55% Off On pTron Bassbuds Lite V2 In-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with Stereo Sound & Bass
- On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888
- Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extended Playtime up to 20 Hours using Charging Case; 5 Hours of Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours of Standby-time
- 10m Wireless range; Voice Assistant Support; 400mAh Compact & Portable Charging Case, Micro USB Charging Cable Provided; Up to 2 to 3 Charge Cycles
- Ergonomic and lightweight design fit comfortably and snugly in your ear, provide perfect fit and comfort for all-day wearing with no distractions
55% Off On pTron Boom Ultima 4D Dual Driver, in-Ear Gaming Wired Headphones
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- In-ear Dual Driver Wired Earphones with Stereo Sound & Bass
- In-line Remote Control with Mic, Music & Call Control. Impedance: 32Ω
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888
- Dual Driver Ensures Better Sound Separation; Ergonomic Design; Passive noise cancellation
- Comfort & Durable; Gold-plated 3.5mm Audio Jack; Widely compatible with 3.5mm Audio Port Devices; 1.2m Tangle-free Cable
- Country of Origin: China
74% Off On pTron Tangent Plus Magnetic in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- Ergonomic Magnetic Earbuds; Secure-fit; Sweat & Dust-proof; Passive Noise Cancellation; Universal Bluetooth Earphones; 110mAh Li-Polymer Batter; Micro USB Charging Cable included
- In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Neckband with 6 Hours Playback-time & Mic
- In-line Remote Control Allow Calls & Music Control for a Hands-free Experience
- Super Flexible Band; Stereo Audio with Bass; Bluetooth 5.0; 10m Wireless Range; 7 Hrs Talk-time; 1.5 Hour Charge Time; 100 Hours Standby-time
- Google Assistant/Siri Voice Assistance Support
68% Off On pTron Tangentbeat Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- Ergonomic Magnetic Earbuds; Secure-fit; Sweat & Dust-proof; Passive Noise Cancellation; Universal Bluetooth Earphones; 110mAh Li-Polymer Batter; Micro USB Charging Cable included
- In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Neckband with 6 Hours Playback-time & Mic
- In-line Remote Control Allow Calls & Music Control for a Hands-free Experience
- Super Flexible Band; Stereo Audio with Bass; Bluetooth 5.0; 10m Wireless Range; 7 Hrs Talk-time; 1.5 Hour Charge Time; 100 Hours Standby-time
- Google Assistant/Siri Voice Assistance Support
55% Off On pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 2 x 50mAh Li-Polymer battery
- 10m Wireless range; Voice Assistant Support; 400mAh Compact & Portable Charging Case, Micro USB Charging Cable Provided; Up to 2 to 3 Charge Cycles
- In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with Stereo Sound & Bass
- On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience
- Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extended Playtime up to 20 Hours with the Charging Case; 5 Hours of Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours of Standby-time
67% Off On pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 125mAh Li-Polymer battery ensures music playback time of 6 hours
- In-ear wireless headphones with Hi-Fi Sound, high bass & magnetic earbuds
- In-line remote control allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888
- Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Music & Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 10m Wireless Range; Strong Connectivity; Passive Noise Cancelation; Lightweight earphones
- Ergonomic Sports Design; 125mAh Li-Polymer Rechargeable Battery, 200 Hrs Standby Time, Micro USB Charging (cable provided), Widely Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets
35% Off On pTron Bassbuds Urban in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 50mAh x 2, 400mAh x 1 battery
- In-Ear True Wireless Stereo Earbuds (TWS) with High Bass & Smart Touch Control
- Please charge the earbuds and the charging case 100% before using them for a better playtime experience. On-the-buds multi-function control allows calls & music control for a hands-free experience.
- Premium, Lightweight & Ergonomic Earbuds; 4 Hours Talk-time; 5 Hours Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extra Playtime of 10 Hours using Charging Case; Binaural Call Function
- Bluetooth 5.0; 10m Seamless Connectivity; Stereo/Mono Use Earbuds; 50*2 mAh Battery; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 400mAh Magnetic Charging Case; 500 Hours Standby Time; Micro USB Charging (cable provided)
- Fast Pairing; Voice Assistance; 6mm Dynamic Driver; Passive Noise Cancellation; Music/Call & Volume control; Universal Bluetooth Earbuds; Durable Built & Material
