    Amazon Realme Fan Festival Sale: Discount Offers On Realme Accessories

    When it comes to accessories, one can think of several new gadgets. TWS earbuds, headphones, smartwatches, fitness bands, and more are part of the modern, smart accessories. Interestingly, Realme offers most of these accessories. If you're looking for something new from this brand, the Amazon Realme Festival Sale is the best place to head to.

     

    Amazon Realme Fan Festival Sale

    For instance, you can get the Realme Buds Air Pro ANC TWS Earphones for just Rs. 4,499 and save 25 percent. Similarly, the Realme Buds Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth with mic is also at a discount, costing you just Rs. 1,599 and will let you save Rs. 291. One can even check out devices like the Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Realme Buds 2 Neo, and more.

    The Amazon Realme Sale is offering accessories like the Realme Buds 2 Neo in-Ear Wired Earphones for just Rs. 399, making it the most attractive offer. Moreover, one can check out smartwatches like the Realme Smart Watch S at the Amazon Realme Sale.

    Here, the Realme Smart Watch S is available for Rs. 4,999 against its original price of Rs. 7,999. Devices like the Realme Smart Watch S Pro, Realme Selfie Stick, and more are available at an attractive price.
    Plus, the Amazon Realme Sale is offering the

    Realme 10000mAh 12W Quick Charge Li-Polymer Power Bank 2i, Realme 20,000 mAh Power Bank, and the Realme 10,000 mAh Power Bank at a huge discount. Now isn't this the super discount offer you've been waiting for?

    Realme Buds Air Pro ANC TWS Earphones (White) |Bluetooth v5.0
     

    Realme Buds Air Pro ANC TWS Earphones (White) |Bluetooth v5.0

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,499 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500 (25%)

    Realme Buds Air Pro ANC TWS Earphones (White) |Bluetooth v5.0 is available at 25% discount during Amazon Realme Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 5,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Buds Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth with mic (Yellow)

    Realme Buds Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth with mic (Yellow)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,890 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; You Save: Rs. 291 (15%)

    Realme Buds Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth with mic (Yellow) is available at 15% discount during Amazon Realme Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,890 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Buds Wireless Pro

    Realme Buds Wireless Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (42%)

    Realme Buds Wireless Pro is available at 42% discount during Amazon Realme Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Buds 2 Neo in-Ear Wired Earphones

    Realme Buds 2 Neo in-Ear Wired Earphones

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 599 ; Deal Price: Rs. 399 ; You Save: Rs. 200 (33%)

    Realme Buds 2 Neo in-Ear Wired Earphones is available at 33% discount during Amazon Realme Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 399 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Smart Watch S

    Realme Smart Watch S

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (38%)

    Realme Smart Watch S is available at 38% discount during Amazon Realme Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.

