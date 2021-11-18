Just In
Amazon Realme Techlife Days: Discount Offers On Headphones, Smart Watch, Power Banks, And More
Amazon Realme Techlife Days sale is live on the e-commerce site which will run until Nov 23. During the sale, you can get attractive offers on Realme accessories products. Starting to earbuds, smartwatch and power banks are now selling at discounted price tags.
The Realme Smart Watch S was selling at Rs. Rs. 7,999.00 which is now up for grabs with 38 percent discount. Besides, Active Noise Cancellation-enabled earbuds have also received price cut.
So, before heading to Amazon, check here full lists of the Realme products that you can get with discount.
Realme Wired in Ear Buds 2
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 799 ; Deal Price: Rs. 599 ; You Save: Rs. 200 (25%)
Realme Wired in Ear Buds 2 is available at 25% discount during Amazon Realme Techlife Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 599 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo (Black) Earphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; You Save: Rs. 1,200 (48%)
Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is available at 48% discount during Amazon Realme Techlife Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds 2 Neo in-Ear Wired Earphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 599 ; Deal Price: Rs. 429 ; You Save: Rs. 170 (28%)
Realme Buds 2 Neo in-Ear Wired Earphones is available at 28% discount during Amazon Realme Techlife Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 699 ; Deal Price: Rs. 399 ; You Save: Rs. 300 (43%)
Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones is available at 43% discount during Amazon Realme Techlife Days sale. You can get this earphone for Rs. 399 onwards during the sale.
Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro (Space Grey)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (17%)
Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro is available at 17% discount during Amazon Realme Techlife Days sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Q2 Active Noise Cancellation
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,249 ; You Save: Rs. 1,250 (36%)
Realme Buds Q2 Active Noise Cancellation is available at 36% discount during Amazon Realme Techlife Days sale. You can get this earbud for Rs. 2,249 onwards during the sale.
Realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,699 ; You Save: Rs. 1,300 (33%)
Realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera is available at 33% discount during Amazon Realme Techlife Days sale. You can get this Security Camera for Rs. 2,699 onwards during the sale.
Realme Smart Watch S
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (38%)
Realme Smart Watch S is available at 38% discount during Amazon Realme Techlife Days sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 20000 mAh Power Bank
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,699 ; You Save: Rs. 800 (32%)
Realme 20000 mAh Power Bank is available at 32% discount during Amazon Realme Techlife Days sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 1,699 onwards during the sale.
Realme 10000mAh 12W Power Bank 2i Quick Charge Li-Polymer Power Bank
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 999 ; You Save: Rs. 500 (33%)
Realme 20000 mAh Power Bank is available at 33% discount during Amazon Realme Techlife Days sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 1,699 onwards during the sale.
Realme Selfie Stick with Tripod
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; You Save: Rs. 1,700 (57%)
Realme Selfie Stick is available at 57% discount during Amazon Realme Techlife Days sale. You can get this selfie stick for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Q2 Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in-Ear TWS Earphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,249 ; You Save: Rs. 1,250 (36%)
Realme Buds Q2 is available at 36% discount during Amazon Realme Techlife Days sale. You can get this earphones for Rs. 2,249 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Air Pro ANC TWS Earphones (Black)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,499 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500 (25%)
Realme Buds Air Pro ANC TWS Earphone is available at 25% discount during Amazon Realme Techlife Days sale. You can get this earphones for Rs. 4,499 onwards during the sale.
