Just In
- 4 min ago Garena Free Fire OB34 Update: How To Download For iOS, Android, PC, And APK?
- 47 min ago RedmiBook Pro 14, 15 2022 Ryzen Processor Variants Go Official; Price & Features
- 1 hr ago Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Mid-Range Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
- 1 hr ago Nothing Phone (1) Launch Likely On July 21; Expected Features, Price
Don't Miss
- Finance UP Finance Minister Tables First Budget, Of Yogi Adityanath 2.0 Govt
- Movies Pushpa 2: Director Sukumar's Remuneration For The Film Will Blow Your Mind!
- Lifestyle What Is Orthorexia Nervosa, An Obsession With Healthy Eating? Causes, Symptoms And Treatments
- News Imran Khan gives ultimatum: Wants elections in Pakistan in six days
- Sports Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League Final: Those who handle pressure better will win, says Jofre Mateu
- Automobiles Ambassador 2.0 Is Just 2 Years Away - Icon To Return With A French Twist
- Education MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Declared For 12th Science, Commerce, Vocational Courses At megresults.nic.in
- Travel Adventurous Road Trips During Monsoon In India 2022
Amazon Sale: List Of Discount Offers For Different Mobile Accessories Brands
The e-commerce retailer Amazon India is known for hosting several special sales for its users. All these discounts and offers are aimed at attracting buyers who are interested in upgrading their products. Currently, different mobile accessories brands are listed under discount on Amazon India. These accessories can be bought at no-cost EMI and partner discounts as well.
Now, there are different offers on a slew of brands such as Jabra, Mivi, Realme, Urbn, and Govo. Let's take a look at the offers from here.
Jabra Days Sale: Discount On Jabra Headsets And Headphones
You can get the Jabra headphones and headphones at attractive discounts during the Jabra Days sale. Take a look at the discounts and offers you can avail during this sale from the Amazon website or app.
Mivi Days Sale: Discount On Mivi Headsets And Headphones
The Mivi products, including headsets and headphones, are available at huge discounts during the Mivi Days Sale. Check out Amazon India to know more about Mivi Days sale discount.
Realme Tech Days Sale: Discount On Realme Headsets And Headphones
Realme hosts the Tech Days sale on a timely basis to provide discounts on a slew of products. You can get the headphones and headsets from the company during this sale.
Discount On Govo Headsets And Headphones
One of the brands known for budget headsets and headphones is Govo. You can make use of the sale on Amazon India to get these discounts.
Discount On Urbn Headsets And Headphones
Urbn headphones and headsets can be purchased at a discounted price. To get this discount, you can take a look at the sale on Amazon India.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
13,340
-
15,564
-
23,280
-
19,785
-
11,640
-
43,085
-
34,871
-
29,095
-
31,055
-
39,100