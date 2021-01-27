Just In
Amazon Upto 70% Off On Boat Headphones, Speakers, Home Theaters And More
Amazon has been one of the popular e-commerce platforms besides Flipkart in India. The brand is known for offering discounts on products from different categories. Smartphones and their accessories have been the most popular choices amongst the masses who are going for online shopping. And when it comes to smartphone accessories, it's the audio products that sell the most.
There are numerous wireless audio products including speakers and headphones which you can grab from online stores. We have seen Amazon offering brand-specific sales on consumer electronic ls products. This time the company js offering discounts on BoAt headphones and speakers.
You will be able to buy BoAt products with up to 70 percent discount. Here's what all BoAt audio accessories you can buy with discounts on Amazon.
70% Off On boAt Rockerz 295v2 Wireless Neckband
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 1 year warranty from the date of purchase
- boAt Rockerz 295v2 pumps out your favourite tunes with powerful immersive sound via its 10mm dynamic drivers
- Powered by Qualcomm cVc in-call noise isolation, the wireless neckband offers an uninterrupted hands-free experience
- Connect to your media devices instantly, take the advantage of dual pairing and enjoy real-time audio with Bluetooth v5.0
- Stay into the groove and flow in the jam with a nonstop playback of up to 12 hours
- With our ASAP Fast Charge technology, the neckband offers a playtime of up to 10 hours in just 20 minutes of charge
- Rockerz 295v2 provides the option of choosing between two EQ modes, bass and balanced
73% Off On boAt Airdopes 171 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- Battery: Airdopes 171 offers a playback time of up to 3 hours in earbuds & 10 hours in charging case and earbuds get charged to 100% in 2 hours
- Bluetooth: It has Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10m and is compatible with Android & iOS
- IPX rating: It has an IPX4 marked water & sweat resistance
- ANC: NA
- No. of Mic: 1 per Earbud
- Other Inclusions: Additional Earmuffs, Micro USB Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual
- Ergonomic design with Smooth Controls
63% Off On boAt Rockerz 255 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband Earphone with Mic
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- Battery: Rockerz 255 Pro offers a playback time of up to 6 hours and gets charged to 100% in 1 hour
- Bluetooth: It has Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10m and is compatible with Android & iOS
- IPX rating: It has an IPX5 marked water & sweat resistance
- ANC: NA
- No. of Mic: 1
- Other Inclusions: Additional Earmuffs, Micro USB Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual
- Sports friendly design with Easy Controls
67% Off On boAt Stone 170 5W Bluetooth Speaker
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 5W RMS Output
- Bluetooth v4.2 with 15m range; Audio Input via AUX & TF Card
- Battery Capacity of 1800mAh delivering a playback time of up to 6 hours (70% volume); Full Charge in 2.5 hours
- IPX6 marked water & splash resistance
- 1 Mic for receiving calls
- Other Inclusions: AUX Cable, Micro USB Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual
- Lightweight Portable Design with TWS feature
67% Off On boAt Stone 200 3W Bluetooth Speaker
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 3W RMS Output
- Bluetooth v4.1 with 10m range; Audio Input via AUX
- Battery Capacity of 1500mAh delivering a playback time of up to 10 hours (50% volume); Full Charge in about 3.5 hours
- IPX6 marked water, dust & shock resistant
- 1 Mic for receiving calls
- Other Inclusions: AUX Cable, Micro USB Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual
- Stylish Mountable Design with Carry Strap
57% Off On boAt Stone 1400 Mini 18W Bluetooth Speaker
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 18W RMS Stereo Output
- Bluetooth v4.2 with 10m range; Audio Input via AUX & USB
- Battery Capacity of 2000mAh delivering a playback time of up to 6 hours (50% volume); Full Charge in about 2.5 hours
- IPX5 marked water & dust resistant
- 1 Mic for receiving calls
- Other Inclusions: AUX Cable, USB Type C Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual
67% Off On boAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- Battery: Airdopes 441 offers a playback time of up to 5 hours in earbuds & 25 hours in charging case and earbuds get charged to 100% in 1.5 hours
- Bluetooth: It has Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10m and is compatible with Android & iOS
- IPX rating: It has an IPX7 marked water & sweat resistance
- ANC: NA
- No. of Mic: 1 per Earbud
- Other Inclusions: Additional Earmuffs, USB Type C Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual
- Sports friendly design with Touch Controls
62% Off On boAt Stone 1400 30W Bluetooth Speaker
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 30W RMS Stereo Output
- Bluetooth v4.2 with 10m range; Audio Input via AUX & USB
- Battery Capacity of 2500mAh delivering a playback time of up to 7 hours (50% volume); Full Charge in about 4.5 hours
- IPX5 marked water & dust resistant
- 1 Mic for receiving calls
- Other Inclusions: AUX Cable, USB Type C Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual
- Rugged Design with Carry Strap; EQ Modes
57% Off On boAt AAVANTE Bar 1700D
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- Its 2.1 Channel captivating sound with Dolby Digital / Digital Plus technology gets you set for an alternate dimension, with an ethereal sound quality that adds colour to your audio as well as visual experience
- The sleek and premium styled soundbar adds to the beauty of your home as much as it adds to the immersive auditory experience
- Control your playback via easy operational controls and the master remote control device
- All your devices are made accessible by the wireless and wired forms of connectivity, such as Bluetooth V5.0/AUX/USB/Optical and HDMI(ARC) with the versatile Aavante 1700D
- Experience the boAt Signature sound with the 60W R.M.S premium audio delivered by AAVANTE BAR 1700D and its 60W Wired Subwoofer
- The soundbar is apt for multiple forms of entertainment as it offers different modes such as NEWS, MOVIES, MUSIC and 3D for a true listening experience
70% Off On boat AAVANTE Bar 1190 90W 2.2 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- Its 2.2 Channel captivating sound gets you set for an alternate dimension, with an ethereal sound quality that adds colour to your audio as well as visual experience
- The exquisitely styled soundbar with its premium finish adds to the beauty of your home as much as it adds to the immersive auditory experience
- Control your playback via easy operational controls and the master remote control device
- All your devices are made accessible by the wireless and wired forms of connectivity, such as Bluetooth V5.0/AUX/USB/Coaxial and HDMI(ARC) with the versatile Aavante Bar 1190
- Experience the boAt Signature sound with the 40W R.M.S premium audio delivered by AAVANTE BAR 1190 and its 50W Built-in Active Subwoofer
- The soundbar is apt for multiple forms of entertainment as it offers different modes such as NEWS, MOVIES, MUSIC and 3D for a true listening experience
70% Off On boAt Rockerz 550 Over-Ear Wireless Headphone
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- Tap into instant wireless connectivity with the latest Bluetooth V5.0
- Its 50mm dynamic drivers help pump out immersive audio all day long
- The mighty 500mAh battery capacity offers a superior playback time of up to 20 Hours
- It has been ergonomically designed and structured as an over-ear headphone to provide the best user experience
- It comes with physical Noise Isolation feature for pure audio bliss
- One can connect to boAt Rockerz 550 via not one but two modes, Bluetooth as well as AUX
63% Off On Boat NIRVANAA 1007ANC Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- Say adios to the chaos with Active Noise Cancellation feature and elevate the vibe to a whole new level of pleasure with Nirvanaa 1007ANC
- Stay connected to your playlist for extended durations, every day with up to 20 hours of playtime in ANC mode and up to 30 hours in normal playback one
- Exhilarate your senses with crystal clear sound reproduction via 40mm drivers, delivering you the boAt Signature Sound
- It comes equipped with Ambient Sound Mode that lets the listener to listen to sounds in the ambience even while the playback is on
- Experience the amazing Smart Mute feature that lets you mute the playback via your palm gestures
- Max out each session with raw bliss that is offered by its ergonomically crafted over-ear design and foldable, luxurious & cosy earcups
69% Off On boAt Airdopes 421 TWS Earbuds
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- Airdopes 421 offers a playback time of up to 5 hours per charge and an additional playback of up to 30 hours with the carry cum charge case
- The earbuds have been crafted ergonomically with a Sports Secure-Fit design that keeps the earbuds securely in place whenever in use
- With our ASAP Fast Charge technology, the earbuds fetch a playback time of up to 1.5 hours in just 5 min of charge.
- Listen to your cherished tracks in a carefree manner courtesy the IPX7 marked water and sweat resistant earbuds
- Tap into the instant True Wireless connectivity via optimum Bluetooth V5.0, our IWP technology and taste your favourite audio vibes.
- Its powerful dynamic drivers pump out immersive auditory bliss so that you can feel the true rhythm of your sound
57% Off On boAt Stone 1200 14W Bluetooth Speaker
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 14W RMS Output
- Bluetooth v5.0 with 12m range; Audio Input via AUX, USB; FM mode as well
- Battery Capacity of 3600mAh delivering a playback time of up to 9 hours w/o RGB LEDs and 7 hours w/ RGB LEDs.
- IPX7 marked water & splash resistance
- 1 Mic for receiving calls
- Other Inclusions: AUX Cable, USB Type C Charging Cable, Shoulder Strap, Warranty Card, User Manual, Catalogue
- Cylindrical Portable Design with TWS feature & RGB LEDs
