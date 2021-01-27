Amazon Upto 70% Off On Boat Headphones, Speakers, Home Theaters And More

There are numerous wireless audio products including speakers and headphones which you can grab from online stores. We have seen Amazon offering brand-specific sales on consumer electronic ls products. This time the company js offering discounts on BoAt headphones and speakers.

You will be able to buy BoAt products with up to 70 percent discount. Here's what all BoAt audio accessories you can buy with discounts on Amazon.

70% Off On boAt Rockerz 295v2 Wireless Neckband

Key Specs

1 year warranty from the date of purchase

boAt Rockerz 295v2 pumps out your favourite tunes with powerful immersive sound via its 10mm dynamic drivers

Powered by Qualcomm cVc in-call noise isolation, the wireless neckband offers an uninterrupted hands-free experience

Connect to your media devices instantly, take the advantage of dual pairing and enjoy real-time audio with Bluetooth v5.0

Stay into the groove and flow in the jam with a nonstop playback of up to 12 hours

With our ASAP Fast Charge technology, the neckband offers a playtime of up to 10 hours in just 20 minutes of charge

Rockerz 295v2 provides the option of choosing between two EQ modes, bass and balanced

73% Off On boAt Airdopes 171 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds

Key Specs

Battery: Airdopes 171 offers a playback time of up to 3 hours in earbuds & 10 hours in charging case and earbuds get charged to 100% in 2 hours

Bluetooth: It has Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10m and is compatible with Android & iOS

IPX rating: It has an IPX4 marked water & sweat resistance

ANC: NA

No. of Mic: 1 per Earbud

Other Inclusions: Additional Earmuffs, Micro USB Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual

Ergonomic design with Smooth Controls

63% Off On boAt Rockerz 255 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband Earphone with Mic

Key Specs

Battery: Rockerz 255 Pro offers a playback time of up to 6 hours and gets charged to 100% in 1 hour

Bluetooth: It has Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10m and is compatible with Android & iOS

IPX rating: It has an IPX5 marked water & sweat resistance

ANC: NA

No. of Mic: 1

Other Inclusions: Additional Earmuffs, Micro USB Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual

Sports friendly design with Easy Controls

67% Off On boAt Stone 170 5W Bluetooth Speaker

Key Specs

5W RMS Output

Bluetooth v4.2 with 15m range; Audio Input via AUX & TF Card

Battery Capacity of 1800mAh delivering a playback time of up to 6 hours (70% volume); Full Charge in 2.5 hours

IPX6 marked water & splash resistance

1 Mic for receiving calls

Other Inclusions: AUX Cable, Micro USB Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual

Lightweight Portable Design with TWS feature

67% Off On boAt Stone 200 3W Bluetooth Speaker

Key Specs

3W RMS Output

Bluetooth v4.1 with 10m range; Audio Input via AUX

Battery Capacity of 1500mAh delivering a playback time of up to 10 hours (50% volume); Full Charge in about 3.5 hours

IPX6 marked water, dust & shock resistant

1 Mic for receiving calls

Other Inclusions: AUX Cable, Micro USB Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual

Stylish Mountable Design with Carry Strap

57% Off On boAt Stone 1400 Mini 18W Bluetooth Speaker

Key Specs

18W RMS Stereo Output

Bluetooth v4.2 with 10m range; Audio Input via AUX & USB

Battery Capacity of 2000mAh delivering a playback time of up to 6 hours (50% volume); Full Charge in about 2.5 hours

IPX5 marked water & dust resistant

1 Mic for receiving calls

Other Inclusions: AUX Cable, USB Type C Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual

67% Off On boAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds

Key Specs

Battery: Airdopes 441 offers a playback time of up to 5 hours in earbuds & 25 hours in charging case and earbuds get charged to 100% in 1.5 hours

Bluetooth: It has Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10m and is compatible with Android & iOS

IPX rating: It has an IPX7 marked water & sweat resistance

ANC: NA

No. of Mic: 1 per Earbud

Other Inclusions: Additional Earmuffs, USB Type C Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual

Sports friendly design with Touch Controls

62% Off On boAt Stone 1400 30W Bluetooth Speaker

Key Specs

30W RMS Stereo Output

Bluetooth v4.2 with 10m range; Audio Input via AUX & USB

Battery Capacity of 2500mAh delivering a playback time of up to 7 hours (50% volume); Full Charge in about 4.5 hours

IPX5 marked water & dust resistant

1 Mic for receiving calls

Other Inclusions: AUX Cable, USB Type C Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual

Rugged Design with Carry Strap; EQ Modes

57% Off On boAt AAVANTE Bar 1700D

Key Specs

Its 2.1 Channel captivating sound with Dolby Digital / Digital Plus technology gets you set for an alternate dimension, with an ethereal sound quality that adds colour to your audio as well as visual experience

The sleek and premium styled soundbar adds to the beauty of your home as much as it adds to the immersive auditory experience

Control your playback via easy operational controls and the master remote control device

All your devices are made accessible by the wireless and wired forms of connectivity, such as Bluetooth V5.0/AUX/USB/Optical and HDMI(ARC) with the versatile Aavante 1700D

Experience the boAt Signature sound with the 60W R.M.S premium audio delivered by AAVANTE BAR 1700D and its 60W Wired Subwoofer

The soundbar is apt for multiple forms of entertainment as it offers different modes such as NEWS, MOVIES, MUSIC and 3D for a true listening experience

70% Off On boat AAVANTE Bar 1190 90W 2.2 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar

Key Specs

Its 2.2 Channel captivating sound gets you set for an alternate dimension, with an ethereal sound quality that adds colour to your audio as well as visual experience

The exquisitely styled soundbar with its premium finish adds to the beauty of your home as much as it adds to the immersive auditory experience

Control your playback via easy operational controls and the master remote control device

All your devices are made accessible by the wireless and wired forms of connectivity, such as Bluetooth V5.0/AUX/USB/Coaxial and HDMI(ARC) with the versatile Aavante Bar 1190

Experience the boAt Signature sound with the 40W R.M.S premium audio delivered by AAVANTE BAR 1190 and its 50W Built-in Active Subwoofer

The soundbar is apt for multiple forms of entertainment as it offers different modes such as NEWS, MOVIES, MUSIC and 3D for a true listening experience

70% Off On boAt Rockerz 550 Over-Ear Wireless Headphone

Key Specs

Tap into instant wireless connectivity with the latest Bluetooth V5.0

Its 50mm dynamic drivers help pump out immersive audio all day long

The mighty 500mAh battery capacity offers a superior playback time of up to 20 Hours

It has been ergonomically designed and structured as an over-ear headphone to provide the best user experience

It comes with physical Noise Isolation feature for pure audio bliss

One can connect to boAt Rockerz 550 via not one but two modes, Bluetooth as well as AUX

63% Off On Boat NIRVANAA 1007ANC Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Key Specs

Say adios to the chaos with Active Noise Cancellation feature and elevate the vibe to a whole new level of pleasure with Nirvanaa 1007ANC

Stay connected to your playlist for extended durations, every day with up to 20 hours of playtime in ANC mode and up to 30 hours in normal playback one

Exhilarate your senses with crystal clear sound reproduction via 40mm drivers, delivering you the boAt Signature Sound

It comes equipped with Ambient Sound Mode that lets the listener to listen to sounds in the ambience even while the playback is on

Experience the amazing Smart Mute feature that lets you mute the playback via your palm gestures

Max out each session with raw bliss that is offered by its ergonomically crafted over-ear design and foldable, luxurious & cosy earcups

69% Off On boAt Airdopes 421 TWS Earbuds

Key Specs

Airdopes 421 offers a playback time of up to 5 hours per charge and an additional playback of up to 30 hours with the carry cum charge case

The earbuds have been crafted ergonomically with a Sports Secure-Fit design that keeps the earbuds securely in place whenever in use

With our ASAP Fast Charge technology, the earbuds fetch a playback time of up to 1.5 hours in just 5 min of charge.

Listen to your cherished tracks in a carefree manner courtesy the IPX7 marked water and sweat resistant earbuds

Tap into the instant True Wireless connectivity via optimum Bluetooth V5.0, our IWP technology and taste your favourite audio vibes.

Its powerful dynamic drivers pump out immersive auditory bliss so that you can feel the true rhythm of your sound

57% Off On boAt Stone 1200 14W Bluetooth Speaker

Key Specs