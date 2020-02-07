ENGLISH

    Amazon Valentines Day Sale: Up To 40% Offers On Sony Headphones And Speakers

    By
    |

    Sony is known for launching a slew of audio peripherals and is known for launching some of the best headphones and speaker systems. The company's portfolio of products include in-ear headphones, wireless headphones, truly wireless earbuds, home theater systems, etc. And, though there are many brands in this industry, the company is known for its high-quality products.

    Amazon Valentines Day Sale: Up To 40% Offers On Sony Headphones And Speakers
     

    If you want to gift your loved ones with a Valentines Day gift this year, then you can buy any of the Sony headphones or audio products.

    And, Amazon has listed several such products from Sony on discount this Valentines Day. Having said that, if you want to purchase a great audio product, then you can take a look at the list below.

    Up To 40% Off On Wired And Wireless Headphones

    Sony has a slew of wired and wireless headphones in its portfolio. The company has listed hourly offers on these products and offers up to 40% discount on them.

    Up To 30% Off On Noise Cancelling

    Many of Sony's headphones come with the noise cancelling feature. These are preferred by audio buffs as these avoid the noise by cutting out the external noise. The noise cancelling headphones will be available at up to 30% off discount.

    Up To 40% Off On Bluetooth Speakers
     

    Sony has announced many Bluetooth speakers that come with up to 40% discount on Amazon. These are known for their attractive features and pricing.

    Up To 20% Off On Soundbar And Speakers

    Sony's soundbars and speakers are available at up to 20% discount on Amazon. This could be the best time to buy the Sony soundbars and speakers.

    Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 17:02 [IST]
