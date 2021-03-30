ENGLISH

    Amazon World Backup Day 2021: Discounts Offer On Best Hard Disk

    By
    |

    Did you know that March 31 is celebrated as World Backup Day? To celebrate and make sure you backup your digital life, Amazon India is holding a big sale and offering some attractive offers and discounts on storage products including hard drives, flash drives, SSDs, external drives, pen drives, and memory cards among others.

    Amazon World Backup Day: Discounts Offer On Best Hard Disk
     

    If you are looking forward to getting your hands on hard drives, look at the offers you can avail of during the sale now on Amazon India to know what offers you can get. Check out the Amazon World Backup Day offers below and buy the hard drive of your choice.

    My Book 8TB India High Capacity External Hard Drive ( 45% Off)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 24,400 ; Price: Rs. 13,299 ; You Save: Rs. 11,101 (45%)

    My Book 8TB India High Capacity External Hard Drive is available at 45% discount during Amazon World Backup Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,299 onwards during the sale.

    Western Digital Black 4TB P10 Game Drive Portable External Hard Drive (15% Off)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 10,600 ; Price: Rs. 8,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,601 (15% Off)

    Western Digital Black 4TB P10 Game Drive Portable External Hard Drive is available at 15% discount during Amazon World Backup Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

    SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD (71% Off)
     

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 75,000 Price: Rs. 21,499 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 53,501 (71% Off)

    SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD is available at 71% discount during Amazon World Backup Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,499 onwards during the sale.

    Western Digital Elements 1.5 TB Portable External Hard Drive (30% Off)

    Offer:

    M.R.P.: Rs. 5,734; Price: Rs. 3,999 (Rs. 2,666.00 / TB) ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 1,735 (30%)

    Western Digital Elements 1.5 TB Portable External Hard Drive is available at 30% discount during Amazon World Backup Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.

    Western Digital WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive (29% Off)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 11,200 ; Price: Rs. 7,899 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 3,301 (29% Off)

    Western Digital WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive is available at 29% discount during Amazon World Backup Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,899 onwards during the sale.

    Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive (29% Off)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 7,350.00 Price: Rs. 5,199.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,151.00 (29% Off)

    Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive is available at 29% discount during Amazon World Backup Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 5,199 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 3:00 [IST]
