Amazon Zebronics Days Sale: Up To 60% Off On Soundbars, Speakers, Headphones, And More
Zebronics is a popular brand when it comes to accessories and wearables. Zebronics offers several audio accessories like soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, portable speakers, earbuds, and so on. If you're looking for any new accessory, the Amazon Zebronics Days Sale is the right place to head to. The Amazon Zebronics Days Sale is offering several music accessories that can be bought at a discount price.
The Amazon Zebronics Days Sale is offering ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke Bar 9800DWS Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar Home Theatre at a whopping discount of Rs. 18,999 against the original price of Rs. 54,999. One can even check out the ZEBRONICS Zeb-Music Bomb X Wireless 20W Portable Speaker, which can be bought with a 58 percent discount.
Speaking of portable speakers, the Zebronics Zeb-County 3 Portable Wireless Speaker is also available with a 45 percent discount at the Amazon Zebronics Days Sale. Joining the list is the ZEBRONICS SPK-ZEB-100 Bluetooth Trolley Speaker (Moving Monster X8L), which costs just Rs. 4,177.
The Amazon Zebronics Days Sale is also extending its discount offer on Zebronics ZEB-BT6590RUCF Bluetooth 5.1 Speaker, Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker, Zebronics Zeb-Bellow Portable Speaker, and the Zebronics Sound Feast 50 Portable Speaker at a huge discount.
That's not all. The Amazon Zebronics Days Sale is offering a massive discount on more accessories. For instance, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 1 TWS Earbuds, Zebronics Zeb Yoga 90 Plus Wireless in-Ear Neckband Earphone, and the Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphones are available at a massive price cut deal.
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke Bar 9800DWS Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar Home Theatre
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 54,999 ; Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 36,000 (65%)
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke Bar 9800DWS Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar Home Theatre is available at 65% discount during Amazon Zebronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Music Bomb X Wireless 20W Portable Speaker,
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 5,499 ; Price: Rs. 2,299 ; You Save: Rs. 3,200 (58%)
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Music Bomb X Wireless 20W Portable Speaker is available at 58% discount during Amazon Zebronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,299 onwards during the sale.
Zebronics Zeb-County 3 Portable Wireless Speaker
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 999 ; Price: Rs. 549 ; You Save: Rs. 450 (45%)
Zebronics Zeb-County 3 Portable Wireless Speaker is available at 45% discount during Amazon Zebronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 549 onwards during the sale.
ZEBRONICS SPK-ZEB-100 Bluetooth Trolley Speaker (Moving Monster X8L)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 6,499 ; Price: Rs. 4,177 ; You Save: Rs. 2,322 (36%)
ZEBRONICS SPK-ZEB-100 Bluetooth Trolley Speaker (Moving Monster X8L) is available at 36% discount during Amazon Zebronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,177 onwards during the sale.
Zebronics ZEB-BT6590RUCF Bluetooth 5.1 Speaker with SD Card and PENDRIVE Slot
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Price: Rs. 3,299 ; You Save: Rs. 1,700 (34%)
Zebronics ZEB-BT6590RUCF Bluetooth 5.1 Speaker with SD Card and PENDRIVE Slot
is available at 34% discount during Amazon Zebronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,209 onwards during the sale.
