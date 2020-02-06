Best Bluetooth Headsets You Can Buy In India This Month

Adding to the popularity are the many smartphone brands that are ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack, especially in the high-end models making people opt for the Bluetooth headphones and earbuds.

Having said that the Bluetooth headphones are highly popular, if you are interested in buying one such accessory, then you will be spoilt for choice as there are a plethora of them in the market. And, here we list a few Bluetooth headphones available in India right now.

Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case (Titanium Black)

The Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds comes with Alexa support. It is a multi-functional Blutooth earbuds with IP55 certification, integrated touch controls, up to 15 hours usage, and more.

pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (TWS) with Mic – (Black)

pTron Bassbuds in-Ear truly wireless earbuds comes with support for Google Assistant, Bluetooth 5.0, a 250mAh battery delivering up to 100 hours of standby time.

Realme Buds Wireless

Realme Buds Wireless features a large 11.2mm bass driver for an exceptional sound quality and powerful bass experience, a 110mAh battery, which is touted to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge and more.

pTron Bassbuds Lite in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (TWS) with Mic – (Black)

pTron Bassbuds Lite is a pair of truly wireless earbuds featuring a 10mm dynamic drivers with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology. The company also claims that the earbuds is touted to consume less power and has a 50mAh battery.

Mivi ThunderBeats Wireless Bluetooth Earphones with Mic - Gun Metal

Mivi ThunderBeats features a stylish design with a rugged and metallic exterior body made using premium materials. It has a battery that can deliver up to 8 hours of usage and 30 minutes of charging is said to deliver up to 3 hours of battery life.

pTron BassFest Stereo in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic – (Black)

pTron BassFest is a wireless earphones which is a neckband-style headset. The earphones come with 10mm dynamic drivers and come with Bluetooth version 5.0 for connectivity, 4 hours of battery life, and a range of up to 33 feet.

Samsung Original Level U Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Headphones (Black and Sapphire)

Samsung Original Level U features an ergonomic design and comes in striking colors. This pair of wireless in-ear headphones has a battery that can last up to 11 hours of talktime and users can get the essential information including alarms, missed calls, etc. via the Samsung LEVEL app.

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods paved the way for the truly wireless earbuds. This pair of earbuds comes with a charging case as well. It features a good design and is one of the first such products but it was criticized for its looks back when it was announced.